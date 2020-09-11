Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Aluminum Foil Packaging Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Aluminum Foil Packaging market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Foil Wrappers Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

– The food, tobacco, and cosmetics industries are expected to be the major drivers for the growth of aluminum foil wraps over the forecast period.

– The global cigarette market has shown a steady growth in the review period, and this growth is expected to continue over the forecast period as the next generation of tobacco and nicotine products, such as e-cigarettes, are increasingly being commercialized

– Statistics released by the British American Tobacco estimated that around 5,600 billion cigarettes are consumed each year worldwide.

– An aluminum foil wrap provides certain characteristics, such as dead fold and embosses ability, which cannot be obtained by other methods of packaging materials.

– Companies have been identified to take advantage of aluminum foil’s unique barrier properties to safeguard tobacco products against moisture, deterioration, aroma transmission, and bacteria by sustaining a micro-climate in the package.

– Increasing the tobacco industry is expected to proportionately push the adoption of aluminum foil wraps over the forecast period.

– APAC’s increase in the urban population can be attributed to the increase in the usage of aluminum foil, which is consistently increasing in countries like South Korea and China. North America has a huge usage penetration for the aluminum foil market but the usage still has scope as according to the US Department, American households only use about one to three foil wraps per day. But the usage beyond is very minimal, which leaves span for market capture.

North America Accounts for Significant Share in the Market.

– Though the country’s exports of aluminum foil were up till 2013, the robust domestic demand for aluminum has caused an increase in aluminum foil import from China, whose foil shipments to the United States have increased almost 10 fold, accounting to around 265 million pounds, in the last decade.

– The food industry accounts for around 5% of the country’s GDP and is still growing, owing to the greater demand for packaged food. With the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)-specified guidelines for packaging of food products, aluminum finds its place in the list of approved materials or coatings that can be used safely.

– There is a rising availability of packaged dairy products through various retailing channels, along with the increasing consumer preference toward protein-based products, such as yogurt, cheese, and butter, which are expected to drive the adoption of dairy-based packaging in the United States.

– The US cheese shipments to China, South Korea, and Mexico increased by more than 25% each, and exports to Japan and Southeast Asia increased by 16% and 8%, respectively. Furthermore, the changing consumer lifestyles in the region, coupled with the growing demand for snack products, is driving the demand for aluminum-packaged food products that offer an extended shelf life and sterility.

– According to the US Dairy Export Council, dairy export accounted for USD 4.8 billion. This dynamic situation of the dairy industry is prompting product manufacturers to turn toward innovation to meet the increasing needs of the consumers, as well as adhering to the domestic and international industry food standards.

Detailed TOC of Aluminum Foil Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Spectrum of Applications

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of AI in the Industry and Emphasis on Cost Saving

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Concerns over the Patient Perception And Reception of the AI Technologies

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Foil Wrappers

5.1.2 Pouches

5.1.3 Blister Packs

5.1.4 Collapsible Tubes

5.1.5 Trays/Containers

5.1.6 Capsules

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.3 Cosmetics

5.2.4 Beverages

5.2.5 Other End-users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Zenith Alluminio Srl

6.1.3 Constantia Flexibles

6.1.4 Nicholl Food Packaging Ltd(Bawtry Carbon International Limited)

6.1.5 Hindalco Industries Limited(Aditya Birla Group)

6.1.6 Plus Pack SAS

6.1.7 China Hongqiao Group Limited

6.1.8 United Company RUSAL PLC

6.1.9 Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.

6.1.10 Hulamin Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

