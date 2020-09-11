“Amines Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Amines market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Amines Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Amines Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products

– Personal care products include a variety of body care, as well as hair care products. Products, such as shampoos, hair conditioners, body washes, and soaps, along with other skin care products, occupy the major share of the segment.

– In such products, the amines are commonly used as an intermediary to produce various cosmetics and hygienic products.

– Use of amines in personal care products also includes cosmetic products, such as creams, lotions, emulsions, and gels. Lipsticks and nail polishes are other products that belong to the category of personal care products, in which amines actions are evident.

– The personal care segment accounts for the second-largest share, in terms of end-use. Globally, this segment has been growing at a moderate rate in recent years.

– Asia-Pacific and North America are the dominant regions in the amines market. In Asia-Pacific, China occupies the largest share, followed by India, while regarding the growth rate, India is expected to witness the fastest growth.

– The amines market is growing in the personal care and cosmetic segments, due to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of personal hygiene and grooming among the youth.

– The aforementioned factors are projected to drive the growth of the amines during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has become the largest consumer, as well as one of the largest producers of amines. The production has reached such high levels that it has become a major hub for the exporting of cosmetics and personal care products to developed nations, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

– The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products. Moreover, China, and India are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.

– Increasing awareness about the advantages of multi-functional personal care products is expected to boost the demand for amines during the forecast period.

– Overall, the market share of Asia-Pacific in the personal care industry (including cosmetic products and others) is growing significantly and is likely to follow the same trend during the forecast period, driving the overall market for amines in the region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Amines market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Amines Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Personal Care Products from Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Accelerating Demand for Pesticides from Developing Countries

4.1.3 Increasing Demand and Usage in Construction Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Consumption of Wood-free Products

4.2.2 Increasing Usage of Bio-Based Products for Agriculture in Developed Countries

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

4.6 Production Analysis

4.7 Technological Snapshot

4.7.1 Current Technologies

4.7.1.1 Zeolite-catalyzed Methylamines Processes

4.7.1.2 Direct Amination of Isobutylene

4.7.1.3 Catalytic Distillation

4.7.1.4 Ammonolysis of EDC

4.7.2 Upcoming Technologies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Ethyleneamines

5.1.2 Alkylamines

5.1.3 Fatty Amines

5.1.4 Specialty Amines

5.1.5 Ethanolamines

5.2 By End-use

5.2.1 Rubber

5.2.2 Personal Care products

5.2.3 Cleaning Products

5.2.4 Adhesives, Paints, and Resins

5.2.5 Agro Chemicals

5.2.6 Oil and Petrochemical

5.2.7 Other End-uses

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

6.4.3 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

6.4.4 Arkema Group

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 Celanese Corporation

6.4.7 Clariant

6.4.8 Daicel Corporation

6.4.9 DowDuPont

6.4.10 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.11 INEOS

6.4.12 INVISTA

6.4.13 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

6.4.14 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

6.4.15 SABIC

6.4.16 Solvay

6.4.17 Tosoh Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 4.3.1 Development of New Applications

7.2 4.3.2 Increasing Usage of Genetically Modified Herbicide-Tolerant Seeds

