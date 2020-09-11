Ammonium Nitrate Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Ammonium Nitrate Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Ammonium Nitrate market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Ammonium Nitrate Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Agriculture Segment Accounted for Major Share of the Ammonium Nitrate Market

– In the agricultural industry, fertilizers are used to enrich the growth of plants. They contain essential nutrients for plants, which provide healthy growth and keep them disease free. There are various types of fertilizers that are available in soluble, dry crystalline, and time-release forms. Ammonium nitrate is one such fertilizer that is used for providing adequate levels of nitrogen to plants.

– It is a high-nitrogen fertilizer and is used as an oxidizing agent. Ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) is made by combining ammonia with nitric acid.

– Upon application of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, it dissociates into Ammonium (NH4+) and nitrate (NO3-). This dissociated nitrogen present in the soil can be directly consumed by the plants. The instant availability of nitrate ions makes ammonium nitrate superior over other fertilizers.

– Hence, with the rapidly growing agricultural activities across the globe, the demand for ammonium nitrate is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America represents the largest regional market for global ammonium nitrate market in 2018. This enormous demand for ammonium nitrate is a consequence of the growing demand for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and an increase in demand for explosives in defense. In North America, the United States provides the primary market for the agricultural industries. Fertilizers segment is projected to grow owing to the dynamic growth of agricultural activities in the region over the forecast period (2019-2024).

