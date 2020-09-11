“Ammunition Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Ammunition market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Ammunition Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Ammunition Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment Accounts for a Major Market Share in 2018

The military segment currently dominates the market studied, and it is expected to continue its domination, in terms of market share, over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in procurement of ammunition by the armed forces, local enforcement agencies, and border security forces to subdue the threats arising due to terrorism, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical tensions. The use of armaments, like 54 Mk-45 Mod 1/2, 62 Mk-45 Mod 4, Phalanx CIWS, and M242 Bushmaster, among others on destroyers; GAU-22/A 4-barrel rotary cannon, Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon, and Mauser BK-27 revolver cannon, among others on aircraft; 12.7 mm MG turret, 40 mm L/70 autocannon, 30 mm automatic Grenade Launcher, and PKT coaxial machine gun, among others on land armored vehicles may require huge inventories of ammunition of different types. Thereby, procurements of such vehicles are expected to generate the demand for the ammunition. Additionally, the investments of countries to manufacture high impact, more lethal, greater accuracy, and low weight ammunition that produces no muzzle flash or traces are propelling the growth of this segment.

The Middle East & Africa Region is Anticipated to Experience the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. According to the SIPRI, arms imports by countries in the Middle East increased by 87%, between 2009–2013 and 2014–2018. This increase is mainly due to increased procurements of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, and Iraq, which received 33%, 15%, 11%, and 11% of arms imports of the region, respectively. Additionally, over the same period, the imports from Kuwait and Israel increased by around 350%, while Egypt, Qatar, and Oman had a growth of about 200%. The market studied in these countries is expected to grow further, owing to the ongoing procurements of new combat aircraft and armored vehicles, which may generate the demand for the respective ammunition used in those vehicles.

