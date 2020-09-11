Analysis of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the GCC Region Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Analysis of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the GCC Region Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Analysis of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the GCC Region market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Analysis of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the GCC Region Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Analysis of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the GCC Region Market.

Market Overview:

The production of fish in the GCC region is projected to grow at a rate of 7.14%, during the forecast period, and reach 890,194.3 metric ton by 2024 from 588,438.8 metric ton in 2018.

– The drivers identified in this market are increase in population, increase in affluence, focus on diversification, and changing diet preferences.

– The restraints identified in this market are unsustainable capture fishing patterns, low level of informal fisheries consolidation, and low level of knowledge and technology dissemination.

Player 1

player 2

player 3

Key Market Trends:

Overview of Local Production of Fisheries in Saudi Arabia

Pelagic fish, followed by freshwater and diadromous fish, and demersal fish, dominated the market, in terms of per capita fish supply (in kg) for Saudi Arabia in 2013. The shrimp aquaculture industry is the most developed in Saudi Arabia, with its production in 2010 amounting to 40,000 metric ton. Almost 95% of the shrimp produced is exported to Japan, European countries, the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the GCC region is Segmented by Type into Pelagic Fish

The production of pelagic fish is projected to grow with a rate of 8.09%, during the forecast period, and reach 171,695.9 metric ton by 2024 from 107,648.7 ton in 2018. The import volumes of pelagic fish are falling at a CAGR of 1.64% in the GCC region. The imports are expected to reduce to 27482.9 metric tons in 2024, valued at USD 39.05 million. Increase in the production of pelagic fish can be attributed to the drop in imports.

Detailed TOC of Analysis of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the GCC Region Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Pelagic Fish

5.1.1.1 Sardines

5.1.1.2 Mackerel

5.1.1.3 Tuna

5.1.1.4 Barracuda

5.1.2 Demersal Fish

5.1.2.1 Grouper

5.1.2.2 Trevally

5.1.2.3 Emperor

5.1.2.4 Pomfret

5.1.3 Freshwater Fish

5.1.3.1 Tilapia

5.1.4 Scallop

5.1.5 Shrimp

5.1.6 Lobsters

5.1.7 Caviar

5.1.8 Other Types

5.2 Region

5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.2 UAE

5.2.3 Oman

5.2.4 Qatar

5.2.5 Bahrain

5.2.6 Kuwait

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

