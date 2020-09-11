“Anchors and Grouts Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Anchors and Grouts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Anchors and Grouts Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Anchors and Grouts Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245681

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245681

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand in Industrial Sector

– Epoxy grouts are known for their extremely high strength, which needs minimal surface preparation for anchoring and installing heavy industrial machinery. Industries that use grouts include food plants, pharmaceutical plants, chemical plants, battery plants, institutional facilities, and pulp & paper mills.

– The industrial construction sector is increasing in Asia-Pacific, especially in developing countries, like India, China, etc., due to the rapid pace of industrialisation in these countries.

– With the ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Indian government, the industrial activities are witnessing growth in the country.

– China’s 13th five-year plan also focuses on increased industrial activities, with high safety and environmental standards. This is expected to enable the growth of the industrial sector in the country, and in turn, lead to increased demand for anchors and grouts in the country.

– In the North American region, Canada and Mexico are expected to contribute to the growth of the market studied.

– In Canada, Quebec and Nova Scotia posted the largest advances. Higher investment in all types of industrial buildings was responsible for the increase in Nova Scotia.

– The Mexican government is planning to create new industrial centres (located in Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas), which may encourage FDI and help in the growth of the market studied in the country.

– Therefore from the points mentioned above, we can determine that the demand for anchors and grouts from the Industrial Sector is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– The emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines have been witnessing robust growth in the construction activities. Robust economic performance in 2018, is expected to further accelerate the expansion of housing construction activities in the region.

– Across the region, the prices of conventional residential properties have increased beyond the reach of the working-class population. Due to this, the governments have been coming up with various policy initiatives, to open up the market for large-scale construction of affordable houses

– The construction sector is one of the major contributors to the GDP of China. In 2018, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– The significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in considerable growth of the Chinese construction industry in recent years. As state-owned enterprises dominate the construction industry, increased government spending is boosting the sector in the country.

– The housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched various measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing. The authorities have estimated the capital expenditure for construction at HKD 23,923 million (USD 3,050 million) in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e. 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, to construct more affordable flats.

– Japan’s construction sector is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to the increased investments over the past few years. The 2020 Olympics is expected to boost the new commercial construction in the country, thus, driving the anchors and grouts market.

– From the above mentioned points, the demand for anchors and grouts market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Anchors and Grouts market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245681

Detailed TOC of Anchors and Grouts Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in the Petrochemical Plant Expansions

4.1.2 Robust Growth of Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decline in Construction Sectors of Brazil and Argentina

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Cementitious Fixing

5.1.2 Resin Fixing

5.1.2.1 Epoxy Grout

5.1.2.2 Polyurethane (PU) Grout

5.1.3 Other Product Types

5.2 Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Infrastructure

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Bayshield International IBM

6.4.3 Bostik SA

6.4.4 BS Specialist Products Ltd

6.4.5 CHRYSO Group

6.4.6 ELMRR

6.4.7 Five Star Products Inc.

6.4.8 Fosroc, Inc

6.4.9 Gantrex Inc.

6.4.10 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

6.4.12 LATICRETE International Inc.

6.4.13 Mapei SpA

6.4.14 Nano Vision (Pvt) Ltd

6.4.15 PAREX LTD

6.4.16 Saint-Gobain Weber

6.4.17 Selena Group

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 The Euclid Chemical Company (RPM International Inc.)

6.4.20 Thermax Global

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting of Focus Toward Manufacturing Units in India and China

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Oak Barrels Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026

Folding Boxboard Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Speargun Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Low speed vehicle Market Size Report 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Share, Revenue and COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024

Beauty and Personal Care Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025

mPoS Terminals Market Size of Leading Players with Global Share, Industry Trends 2020 to 2024 Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth Rate

Wet Grinding Ball Mill Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

Short Boots Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Food Robotics Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis