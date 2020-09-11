Anesthesia Devices Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Anesthesia Devices Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Anesthesia Devices market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Anesthesia Devices Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Anesthesia Devices Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Anesthesia Monitors Sub-segment is Expected to Register a High CAGR in the Forecast Period

Anesthesia monitors are used to recording and display the delivery of anesthetic substances, like gases, drugs, and fluids to the patient. During surgeries, these are used to check the patients’ health and reaction to the indication of anesthesia. The integration of various functionalities, such as oxygen saturation level, carbon dioxide level, heart rate, and blood pressure, coupled with decision support systems and data analysis to aid clinicians to get better insights on their patients, is favoring the market growth.

The geriatric population is expected to reach 1,402.4 million by 2030, with the increasing life expectancy to 78.74 years (the United States). This is expected to have an indirect impact on the demand for anesthesia monitors.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share, and this is due to the rapid increase in a number of diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and different types of cancers, which have contributed to the rise in the number of surgeries of both open as well as minimally invasive types. The increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries for chronic diseases has helped the growth of the anesthesia devices market in the country.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Anesthesia Devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Anesthesia Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Anesthesia Technology

4.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population and a Rise in the Number of Surgical Procedures Requiring Anesthesia

4.2.3 Large Patient Pool Due to Chronic Diseases

4.2.4 Increasing Disposable Incomes in Emerging Markets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Equipment

4.3.2 Difficulties Associated with the Usage of Anesthesia Devices

4.3.3 Reimbursement Issues in Developing Economies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Anesthesia Machines

5.1.1.1 Anesthesia Workstation

5.1.1.2 Anesthesia Delivery Machines

5.1.1.2.1 Portable

5.1.1.2.2 Standalone

5.1.1.3 Anesthesia Ventilators

5.1.1.4 Anesthesia Monitors

5.2 By Disposables and Accessories

5.2.1 Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits)

5.2.2 Anesthesia Masks

5.2.3 Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs)

5.2.4 Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Medtronic PLC

6.1.3 Draegerwerk AG

6.1.4 Ambu A/S

6.1.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.8 Mindray Medical International Limited

6.1.9 Smiths Medical

6.1.10 Teleflex Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

