Anesthesia Drugs Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Anesthesia Drugs Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Anesthesia Drugs market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Anesthesia Drugs Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Anesthesia Drugs Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Anesthesia Drugs market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Anesthesia Drugs market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Anesthesia Drugs market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Anesthesia Drugs create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment

The propofol sub-segment of the anesthesia drugs market is expected to experience a fast growth rate while witnessing a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period.

Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time; however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries, and is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the anesthesia drugs market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The US anesthesia market is the largest regional market in the world. This market is driven by factors, such as the increasing number of surgeries, rising aging population with increasing chronic conditions, and advancements in anesthesia technologies.

Detailed TOC of Anesthesia Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries

4.2.2 New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs

4.2.3 Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of General Anesthetics

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics

4.3.3 Regulatory Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.1.1 Propofol

5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane

5.1.1.3 Desflurane

5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine

5.1.1.5 Remifentanil

5.1.1.6 Midazolam

5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine

5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine

5.1.2.3 Lidocaine

5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine

5.1.2.5 Articaine

5.1.2.6 Benzocaine

5.1.2.7 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Inhalation

5.2.2 Injection

5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 General Surgeries

5.3.2 Plastic Surgery

5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries

5.3.4 Dental Surgeries

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter

6.1.2 Hospira

6.1.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.4 AstraZeneca

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.7 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.9 Eisai Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

