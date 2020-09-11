Animal Wound Care Market: Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2026

The increasing demand for meat and animal-based products is a driving the global “animal wound care market size”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Animal Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Companion animal, Livestock animal), By Product Type (Surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, Traditional Wound Care products), By End-user (Veterinary hospitals & clinics, Home care settings, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising awareness about animal health and welfare among owners is expected to contribute positively to the global animal wound care market.

Leading Players operating in the Animal Wound Care Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

3M,

Ethicon USA, LLC,

Braun Melsungen AG,

MEDTRONIC,

Jorgen Kruuse A/S,

Bayer AG,

Advancis Veterinary Ltd

NEOGEN CORPORATION.

Segmentation

By Animal Type

Companion animal

Livestock animal

By Product Type

Surgical wound care products

Advanced wound care products

Traditional Wound Care products

By End-user

Veterinary hospitals & clinics

Home care settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

