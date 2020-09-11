“Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245671

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245671

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Infrastructure Industry

– The infrastructure segment accounts for the largest share in the market and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment.

– Rails, bridges, and roads constitute major segments of the infrastructure. With the increase in population, expansions in infrastructure have become an inevitable part of socio-economic development.

– There are various small-scale projects spread across Asia-Pacific and North America.

– Apart from being the most populous nation in the world, China also has the largest number of railroad passengers

– Moreover, road projects in Asia-pacific, North America, etc. are also set to help increase the consumption of anti-corrosion coatings.

– Furthermore, the Bharathmala project, in India, and the ongoing Belt and Road project, in China, are some of the expansions observed in the market.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for anti-corrosion coatings over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The global shipbuilding industry is expected to register a CAGR of 3% to 5% through the next five years, with Asia-Pacific registering the highest growth.

– In Asia-Pacific, though China, Japan, and South Korea lead the shipbuilding industry, new shipping hubs are appearing in Vietnam, India, and the Philippines.

– Australia and New Zealand are both island nations and the geographical scale of Australia’s coastline and waterways have resulted in a large number of recreational, commercial, and defense vessels.

– Furthermore, the oil & gas sector occupies a good share of the anti-corrosion coating market, in terms of revenue.

– China is the leading importer and exporter of crude oil in the world, thus, any changes affecting the expansion activities related to oil & gas sector are likely to have a significant impact on the coating market in China.

– Such development in various end-user industries is expected to drive the anti-corrosion coatings market in the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245671

Detailed TOC of Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Offshore Production Activities

4.1.2 Expansion of Oil & Gas Activities in APAC and North America

4.1.3 Growing Marine Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Modernization of Infrastructure

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decline in the Mining Sector across APAC and North America

4.2.2 Regulations Related to the VOCs

4.2.3 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Resin Type

5.1.1 Epoxy

5.1.2 Polyester

5.1.3 Polyurethane

5.1.4 Vinyl Ester

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Water-borne

5.2.2 Solvent-borne

5.2.3 Powder

5.2.4 UV-cured

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Oil & Gas

5.3.2 Marine

5.3.3 Power

5.3.4 Infrastructure

5.3.5 Industrial

5.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.7 Transportation

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Beckers Group

6.4.5 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.6 HEMPEL A/S

6.4.7 Jotun

6.4.8 Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

6.4.9 Nippon Paints

6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.11 RPM International Inc.

6.4.12 Sika AG

6.4.13 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments in the Infrastructure Industry in the Emerging Economies of APAC and South America

7.2 Power Plants Expected to Provide Growth to High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Seed Treatment Products Market Size Analysis by Global Industry Insights 2020 Share, Trends, Future Scope of Key Players, CAGR Status, and SWOT Analysis by Regions Forecast till 2026

Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

NFC-enabled Handsets Market Growth Segment by Industry Scope 2020 Future Strategies of Top Companies, Global Countries Data Forecast to 2024

Cycling Pollution Mask Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

Agricultural & Forestry Tires Market 2020 Global Future Growth Rate with Key Strategies, Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Industry Updates, and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Active Sonobuoy Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026