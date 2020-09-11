Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Anti-hypertensive Drugs market is provided detail in this report.

Diuretics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Therapeutic Class

Thiazide diuretics are the cornerstone of treatment for hypertension in most patients. Hydrochlorothiazide is the most commonly used thiazide diuretic in the United States. The Joint National Committee on the prevention, detection, evaluation, and treatment of high blood pressure recommends thiazide-type diuretics to be one of the preferred drug treatments for hypertension, whether used on its own or along with other antihypertensive drugs, such as calcium channel blockers. Moreover, it was also noted that more than one-third of the adults affected by hypertension were reported to take diuretics.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

According to the AHA (American heart association), 74.9% of hypertension patients are currently undergoing treatment, and only 52.2% of patients have it under control. AHA projection shows that by 2030, about 41.4% of adults in the United States are expected to have hypertension. The demand for prompt and accurate diagnosis, and treatment of hypertension, identifying people predisposed to the disease, presence of technically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and management of the prognosis of the disease are some of the key market drivers of the North American anti-hypertension market.

Detailed TOC of Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension

4.2.2 Growing Initiatives by Private and Government Organizations

4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Hypertension

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Multiple Major Drug Patent Expiration

4.3.2 Side-effects of Treatment Options

4.3.3 Rise in Non-pharmacological Therapy

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapeutic Class

5.1.1 Diuretics

5.1.2 Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

5.1.3 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

5.1.4 Beta Blockers

5.1.5 Alpha Blockers

5.1.6 Renin Inhibitors

5.1.7 Calcium Channel Blockers

5.1.8 Other Therapeutic Classes

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Astrazeneca PLC

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Ltd

6.1.5 Lupin Limited

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

6.1.10 Sanofi SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

