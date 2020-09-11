Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Plagiarism is the practice of utilizing or staking claim to content or ideas and material produced or created by another entity or individual. Anti-plagiarism software supports to identify and reduce chances of such practices to a certain level. This software can be a stand-alone program installed in the user’s computer or it can be a function of a website. Universities progressively utilize anti-plagiarism software for determining if students have copied someone else’s prose, while writers utilize it to check if others are utilizing their copyrighted work in full or in part.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

1. Academicplagiarism

2. Blackboard

3. Copyleaks

4. Grammarly, Inc.

5. Plagiarismanalyzer.com

6. PlagScan GmbH

7. PlagTracker (Devellar)

8. Sentinel Internet Systems, Inc.

9. Turnitin (iParadigms, LLC)

10. Unicheck

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of anti-plagiarism software market are the rise in number of online assignment and project submission platforms, and increasing demand for legal and authentic data. However, the high cost of such software in the market is expected to act as one of the major restraining factors.

The “Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the anti-plagiarism software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of anti-plagiarism software market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global anti-plagiarism software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading anti-plagiarism software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global anti-plagiarism software market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the anti-plagiarism software market is segmented as on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as research institutions, academic institutions, corporate sector, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global anti-plagiarism software market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The anti-plagiarism software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting anti-plagiarism software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the anti-plagiarism software market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the anti-plagiarism software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from anti-plagiarism software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for anti-plagiarism software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the anti-plagiarism software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

