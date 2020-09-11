“Anti-tuberculosis Therapeutics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Anti-tuberculosis Therapeutics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Anti-tuberculosis Therapeutics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Anti-tuberculosis Therapeutics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Hospitals/Clinics are Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Coming Future

The WHO’s strategy to prevent TB includes engaging all relevant healthcare providers in tuberculosis (TB) care, while control through public-private mix approach remains an essential component of the strategy.

The TB prevalence rate is more in countries, like China, India, and Africa, hence, the governments of these respective countries are trying to decrease the rate by increasing government initiatives and the number of hospitals.

As an example, China has used partnership between public hospitals and TB dispensaries as one of the strategies to reach the global TB control targets. According to the National Survey conducted in China, it was estimated that there were 203 TB-specific hospitals in China during 1999-2009 and later on, the Chinese government planned to double the number of hospitals.

The Department of Health of Hong Kong, as of 2015, operated around 17 chest clinics throughout the territory of Hong Kong, providing outpatient service mainly to patients suffering from TB. However, the total attendance at chest clinics decreased from 6,96,300 in 2014 to 6,72,600 in 2015. Most of the TB patients were diagnosed in private hospitals in India as of 2014, which is expected to continue the same way.

In the coming years, the number of hospitals and clinics for TB is expected to increase further with more government policies, which are a major factor for the growth of the market.

North America is Expected to be the Largest Market Over the Forecast Period

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, a total of 9,093 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) were reported in the United States, representing an incidence rate of 2.8 cases per 100,000 population.

According to the most recent TB surveillance report the United States continued to make slow progress toward TB elimination in 2016. CDC plays an important role in TB elimination by working with state and local partners in the United States.

The National Academy of Medicine, the CDC, and many state and local health departments have identified the importance of targeting prevention efforts at people with latent infection. Recently, one of the major priorities of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Bureau of Tuberculosis Control was to make sure that individuals at high risk for progression from latent TB infection to TB disease finish the treatment and do not develop the disease.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act can increase the current efforts to control tuberculosis (TB) in the United States by bringing millions of currently uninsured US citizens into the healthcare system. The US government is also expected to support the collection, analysis, and use of quality-assured data and technologies, such as mobile devices and geographical information services, to find out the best locations for new care and treatment sites, and/or existing sites that should be reinforced, so that appropriate services are widely and easily accessible.

The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is likely to get influenced in the United States, with increasing healthcare expenditure and improved diagnostic strategies by the US government.

Detailed TOC of Anti-tuberculosis Therapeutics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Tuberculosis

4.2.2 Growing Initiative from Government Organization for Tuberculosis Awareness

4.2.3 Collaboration Between Academic and Private Players for Novel Drug Development

4.2.4 Rising Incidence of MDR and XDR Cases in Developing Countries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse Side Effects of Anti-tuberculosis Drugs

4.3.2 High Cost of MDR and XDR TB Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Isoniazid

5.1.2 Rifampin

5.1.3 Ethambutol

5.1.4 Pyrazinamide

5.1.5 Fluoroquinolones

5.1.6 Bedaquiline

5.1.7 Amynoglycosides

5.1.8 Thioamides

5.1.9 Cyclic Peptides

5.1.10 Other Drug Classes

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2 Government Agencies

5.2.3 Non Profit Organizations

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lupin Limited

6.1.2 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd

6.1.3 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.5 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.6 Novartis AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

