Anticoagulation Therapy Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Forecast-2027

Anticoagulation therapy Market is a medication used in prevention of blood clots formation and to uphold blood vessels open. Anticoagulants are usually called as blood thinners but in reality it do not thin the blood but only helps to prevent or to reduce blood clot formation/thrombi. There are various anticoagulants available in the market such as vitamin K antagonists, heparin and novel oral anticoagulation which is used for prophylaxis/treatment of various thromboembolic disorders, such as heart attack (myocardial infarction), stroke and deep venous thrombosis (DVT).

Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market By Treatment (Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Arterial Thromboembolism (AT), Stroke, Others), Therapeutic Class (Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOAC), Heparin, Vitamin K Antagonists, Others), Drug Type (Bivalirudin, Dabigatran , Edoxaban, Betrixaban, Rivaroxaban , Apixaban, Enoxaparin, Dalteparin, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Oncology, Nephrology, CNS, Others), Procedure (Pre-Surgical Procedures, Post-Surgical Procedures, Kidney Dialysis, Heart Valve Replacement), Type (Generics, Branded), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global anticoagulation therapy market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market

Global anticoagulation therapy market is segmented into nine notable segments which are treatment, therapeutic class, drug type, route of administration, therapeutic area, procedure, type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is segmented into novel oral anticoagulation (NOAC), heparin, vitamin k antagonists and others

In July 2015, Sandoz AG, a division of Novartis AG, launched bivalirudin a generic version of ANGIOMAX in 250 mg of single-dose vial. This product launch will help to grow Novartis AG product portfolio and the company revenue.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), arterial thromboembolism (AT), stroke and others

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and injectable

On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, oncology, respiratory, nephrology, CNS and others

Product Launch

In November 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited launched LIXIANA in Japan. It is a branded version of edoxaban. It is administered to reduce the chance of systemic embolism (SE) and stroke in patients who are having non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF). This product launch will help the company to expand its business in Japan.

In August 2018, Fresenius Kabi launched four new heparin sodium in freeflex containers that is an advanced IVcontainer technology. The major benefits of this product launch will help to expand the portfolio of ready-toadminister and convenient medicines in non-DEHP bags and as well as in prefilled syringes.

Some of the major players operating in the global anticoagulation therapy market are Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Aspen Holdings, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd. , Cipla Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

