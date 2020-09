Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices SWOT Analysis by Key Players – BASF, Covalon Technologies, Royal DSM

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

BASF SE (Germany),Covalon Technologies Ltd. (Canada),Royal DSM (Netherlands),The DOW Chemical Company (United States),Hydromer, Inc. (United States),PPG Industries, Inc. (United States) ,AST Products, Inc. (United States) ,Biointeractions Ltd (United Kingdom),Sciessent LLC (United States) ,Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (United States)



Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/42738-global-antimicrobial-coatings-for-medical-devices-market

Antimicrobial coatings and materials are becoming increasingly vital in hospitals and healthcare environments around the globe. Hospital-acquired infections and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Of the approximately 1.7 million HAIs in the US annually, nearly 100,000 patients die from these infections and many more require extended hospitalization and medical treatment. Most HAIs are related to the use of medical devices and typically occur during procedures that breach the skin or introduce a foreign object into the body (i.e. catheterization, intravenous access, intubation, and the use of surgical implants and devices). Many of these devices provide a breeding ground for bacteria and slime-like aggregations of bacteria known as biofilms, which are nearly impossible to kill with conventional antibiotics. Therefore, Antimicrobial coatings are used in order to destroy or inhibit the growth of microorganisms. Nowadays, medical device manufacturers are rapidly working to incorporate antimicrobial technologies into their medical devices to reduce the potential for patient infections.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Material Type (Metallic Coatings {Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, Others}, Non-Metallic Coatings {Polymeric Coatings, Organic Coatings}), Device Type (Catheters, Implantable Devices, Surgical Instruments, Others)

Avail 10-25% Discount on various license type on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/42738-global-antimicrobial-coatings-for-medical-devices-market

Growth Drivers in LimelightRising Awareness about Hospital-Acquired Infections

Favorable Research and Funding Environment

Growing Implantable Devices Market across the Globe

Increasing Research and Development Activities for Antimicrobial Coated Cardiovascular Devices

Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases across the Globe

Challenges that Market May Face:Lack of FDA Guidelines and Regulations for Antimicrobial Coating Techniques

Check Complete Table of Content @ Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/42738-global-antimicrobial-coatings-for-medical-devices-market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Finally, Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

1) How Impact of COVID-19 / Economic Slowdown in 2020 is considered in the Estimates of Study?

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

2) What companies are profiled in latest version? Can list of players be customize based on regional geographies or targeted areas

Considering heat map analysis and based on market buzz or voice the profiled list of companies in the the report”. The list of players can also be customized as per your requirement keeping in mind your areas of interest and adding local emerging players and leaders from targeted geography.

** List of companies covered may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger & Acquisition Activity etc. based on the difficulty of survey since data availability needs to be confirmed by research team especially in case of privately held company. Up to 2 players can be added at no additional cost.

3) Can Market be broken down by different set of application and types?

Additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability, feasibility and depending upon timeline and toughness of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be prepared before making any final confirmation.

** An additional country of your interest can be included at no added cost feasibility test would be conducted by Analyst team of AMA based on the requirement shared and accordingly deliverable time will also be disclosed.

Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

GET FULL COPY OF United States Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market study @ ——— USD 2000

And, Europe Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market study @ ——— USD 2500

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices

Chapter 4: Presenting the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

On 31 March 2020, Covalon Technologies Ltd., an advanced medical technologies company, announces today its new breakthrough antimicrobial technology formulated to kill the COVID-19 virus (or “SARS-CoV-2”) and other viruses, bacteria, and pathogens.

Buy full version of this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=42738



About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter