“Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Sector to Witness Significant Adoption of Application Delivery Controllers

– The demand for application delivery controllers in banking is on the rise due to various development and reforms, such as online banking in the financial sector. Online banking penetration is increasing worldwide. With a rise in internet and mobile banking, banks and financial organizations are working to provide high-speed connectivity to keep the customers satisfied.

– This rise in the banking sector also makes it prone to anonymous security threats and cyber attacks. Thus, to avoid these cyber attacks, the application delivery network demands efficient management, spurring the demand for ADCs.

– Furthermore, with blockchain and artificial intelligence coming up, it is expected that the digital payment market will experience a significant boost.

– According to the PIB by the government of India, digital payment transactions have registered tremendous growth. Owing to this rise, India and other Asia-Pacific countries are expected to witness a huge adoption of application delivery controllers for their banking industry network.

Asia-Pacific to register the Fastest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific combines the major economies of the world i.e., India, China, and Japan. The growth of economies in these nations will be optimum for the application delivery controllers market. The end users of ADCs, such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT are increasing rapidly in these countries.

– Although India’s move toward digital payment is new, it is still growing at a tremendous rate. According to a report published by Credit Suisse on “Digital Payment Statistics”, India is witnessing a high penetration of internet speed and consumer awareness toward the digital payment and this is expected to increase at a higher rate. They also forecast that by 2023, the digital payment industry in India will be approximately 1000 USD billion.

Detailed TOC of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Reliable Application Performance

4.3.2 Increasing Cyber Attacks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Network Complexity and Higher Costs of ADCs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Size of Enterprises

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 IT and Telecom

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 F5 Networks, Inc.

6.1.2 Fortinet, Inc.

6.1.3 Juniper Networks, Inc.

6.1.4 A10 Networks, Inc.

6.1.5 Array Networks, Inc.

6.1.6 Citrix Systems, Inc.

6.1.7 Radware Corporation

6.1.8 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

6.1.9 Barracuda Networks, Inc.

6.1.10 Piolink, Inc.

6.1.11 Sangfor Technologies Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

