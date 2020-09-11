Application Security Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Application Security Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Application Security market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Application Security Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Application Security Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Retail has a Sector Significant Share in the Market

– With the introduction of e-commerce over two decades ago, the retail industry entered into the digital age where the retailers have the opportunity to collect more information about their customers.

– Retail and e-commerce organizations manage large volumes of sensitive data, including credit card information and personal data. This data is increasingly targeted by hackers and there is a rising need to protect it.

– With many connected devices having made their way into the physical stores in the form of kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and handheld devices, the amount of customer information is increasing rapidly.

– To ensure that a retailer’s network, data, application, and endpoints should remain secure (away from any malware and breaches), several software applications and services are evolving to deal with these threats.

– According to the Cisco 2017 Annual Cyber security Report, nearly one out of three retailers have suffered huge revenue losses due to cyber attacks.

– To cope with the cyber threats, retailers have started making huge investments in the threat intelligence to determine the impact of these security and data attacks, and then predict and disarm them.

North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share

– In the digital age, financial crimes against banks and other financial services institutions are accelerating rapidly. Through 2020, globally, card fraud is expected to increase to USD 183.29 billion.

– The BFSI sector in the United States has more than one exabyte of stored data. This data has been generated from various sources, such as credit/debit card histories, customer bank visits, banking volumes, call logs, account transactions, and web interactions.

– Due to the high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users, the growth of threat intelligence solutions in the North American region is expected to rise.

– Additionally, the proliferation of digital services and technological advancements coupled with the early adoption of the latest technologies in the banking sectors are supplementing the growth of the region.

