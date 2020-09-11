“Armor Materials Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Armor Materials market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Armor Materials Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Armor Materials Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Body Armors Application Expected to Lead the Market

– Homeland security concerns have made it necessary for all countries to have well-trained defense forces. Requirement for army training is increasing owing to the increasing bilateral tensions between the nations.

– For homeland security, soldiers are meant to fight, for which they require weapons, vehicles, and body shields to protect them.

– During wars, soldiers have to wear body armor and carry weapons, such as guns, grenades, etc. Hence, these are to be made available to military personnel during wars. Every year, more individuals join the army, creating a further demand for armors and weapons.

– Increasing terrorist attack threats, such as the ISIS attack in some of the countries of Middle East are leading to an increase in counter terrorist operations and preventive measures.

– Countries across the globe invest heavily in maintaining the sufficient supply of all such goods in anticipation of war. Armor materials are used extensively to produce body armors, weapon armors, armored vehicles, tankers, etc. Hence, the demand for armor materials is driven considerably by the increasing homeland security concerns.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The North American region dominated the global market share in 2018.

– The United States is one of the largest consumers of armor materials globally. This is majorly owing to the rising homeland security concerns due to terrorism. The United States was the largest military spending nation with the largest military forces globally.

– There are emerging geopolitical and bilateral tensions between the major nations. Furthermore, the increasing terrorist activities lead to the increasing procurement of armor materials to manufacture defense equipment.

– These factors will drive the demand for armor materials in North America over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Armor Materials Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Development of Body Armor and Advanced Weapons

4.2.2 Increasing Homeland Security Concerns

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Of Production Of Defense Products

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Patent Analysis

4.8 Product Manufacturing Standards

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Metal and Alloy

5.1.2 Ceramic and Composite

5.1.3 Para-aramid Fiber

5.1.4 Ultra-high-molecular-weight Polyethylene

5.1.5 Other Product Types (Including Fiber Glass, etc.)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Body Armor

5.2.3 Civil Armor

5.2.4 Marine Armor

5.2.5 Vehicle Armor

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Mexico

5.3.1.3 Canada

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Armor Designs Inc.

6.4.3 Armorsource LLC

6.4.4 ATI

6.4.5 CeramTec GmbH

6.4.6 DowDupont Inc.

6.4.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.8 HYOSUNG

6.4.9 JPS Composite Materials

6.4.10 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

6.4.11 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.12 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.13 Royal DSM NV

6.4.14 Safeguard Armor LLC

6.4.15 Saint-Gobain

6.4.16 SCHUNK GmbH

6.4.17 Tata Steel

6.4.18 Teijin Aramid BV

6.4.19 Coorstek Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Defense Budget

