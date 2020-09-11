Asia Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2027

Asia-Pacific aircraft heat exchanger market in is expected to grow from US$ 236.8 Mn in 2018 to US$ 478.6 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.5% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The demand for heat exchangers in the aircraft industry has increased in the global market. Many major companies which design and manufactures aircraft heat exchangers have the opportunity to expand its business in developing countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, and others. The reason to expand in such countries is low labor cost and highly skilled labors. Several developed countries around the world are focusing on expanding its aircraft components manufacturing operation in the developing countries.

The Asia Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, China is dominating the aircraft heat exchanger market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for aircraft heat exchanger market. The commercial aviation sector is booming at a rapid pace, which is providing new opportunities for Chinese airlines as well as international airlines to establish new routes to, from and around China. The boosting demand for commercial aircraft is leading the airlines to order more modern aircraft with enhanced devices and components integrated into the aircraft. As a result of which, the aircraft heat exchanger manufacturers are benefiting from new and advanced technological aircraft orders.

ASIA-PACIFIC AIRCRAFT HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Type

Flat Tube

Plate Fin

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Application

Engine

Airframe

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Companies

AMETEK.Inc.

BOYD Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc

Jamco Corporation

Liebherr Group

Meggit Plc

Sunnito Precision Products Co, Ltd

Triumph Group

Woodward Inc.

