Atorvastatin Calcium Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Atorvastatin calcium is a pharmaceutical raw material in the production of atorvastatin calcium drug (trade name: Lipitor), which is a prescription medicine that lowers the LDL cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood and can raise HDL cholesterol as well. Atorvastatin calcium usually is white powder and whose CAS number is 134523-03-8.

Pfizer

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Dr. Reddy€™s

Morepen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Apotex Pharmachem

Sandoz Inc

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ScieGen Pharmaceuticals

Inc.

Zheijang Neo-Dankon Pharmaceutical

Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceuticals Group

Jialin Pharmaceutical

Topfond

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmacutical

Zhejiang Hongyuan Pharmaceutical

Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical

Atorvastatin calcium refers to a pharmaceutical raw material in the production of atorvastatin calcium drug. It contains chemical synthesis type and biocatalysis type. The atorvastatin calcium industry is a concentrated group relatively, as production qualification of atorvastatin calcium is controlled by government. India and China are the main consumption bases, and India holds 35.39% consumption share, and China holds 18.98% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 54.37% of the global consumption in total. The worldwide market for Atorvastatin Calcium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2023, from 160 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Chemical Synthesis

Biocatalysis

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Tablet (Including Dispersible Tablet and General Tablet)

Capsule