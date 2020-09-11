Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from By 360 Market Updates

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia in a patient, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

For Automated External Defibrillator product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.

Although sales of Automated External Defibrillator brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Automated External Defibrillator field.

The Global Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market is valued at 680 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Philips

Zoll

Physio-Control

Laerdal Medical

Cardiac Science

Nihon Kohden

Schiller

HeartSine Technologies

A.M.I. Italia

Defibtech

Metrax GmbH

Mediana

Instramed

METsis Medikal

Mindray

Beijing M&B Electronic

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Semi-automated

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market for each application, including: –

Hospitals

Public access

Home

Training