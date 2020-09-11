Automatic Identification System Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Automatic Identification System Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automatic Identification System market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Automatic Identification System Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automatic Identification System Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Vessel Based Platform to Account for Significant Share

– The expansion of the maritime industry is considerably increasing marine traffic. To ensure the smooth facilitation of trades and other services, it is essential for all the ships and vessels on the water to maintain proper maritime communication. Vessel-based AIS allows users to track marine traffic in real time, thereby reducing the risk of collisions during transits.

– Due to the increasing number of voyaging ships, the concern toward the safety of the people and goods in the vessel are more and this has enabled the adoption of the market.

– The increasing government regulations across several countries in favor of the installation of AIS system in vessels is a crucial factor influencing the growth of vessel-based AIS platform.

– The regions most likely to come under threat from pirate attacks include Indonesia, the Philippines, and Nigeria. Here, pirates are attracted by the abundance of natural resources in the countries themselves or in adjacent areas. Strategic passages for oil transport, such as Bab-el-Mandeb, near Somalia, or the Strait of Malacca off the Indonesian coast have become notorious targets for maritime crime. To overcome this problem and give importance to the protection of merchant ships and vessels, the AIS market is tending to grow in this segment by leveraging the Big Data provided by the AIS, which provides pivotal information, such as vessel identity, navigation status course, and other safety-related information.Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The automatic identification system market is expected to have a significant growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the increasing number of ships in the Asia-Pacific region, there are high chances of immense port traffic to be encountered. Hence, controlling port traffic is essential by implementing proper measures.

– Government spending on marine products and services, increasing security threat, increasing the number of waterborne transportation and trade, and other tracking are the main reasons to witness a growth in this region.

– According to the Maritime Safety Administration, the integrated service of vessel traffic can cover all coastal and inland waters in China and other parts. According to the requirements of the international convention and relevant standard, the Maritime Safety Administration built a total of 402 land-based AIS stations in China, thereby covering the whole country’s coastal and inland waters.

– Emerging countries, such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan are continuously increasing their defense budgets year-over-year to strengthen their national security.

– The government is also in action to improve these threat issues and are trying to implement more systems as in 2012 SAAB ( Aerospace and Defense Firm) implemented a national automatic identification system for India’s coastline safety and security.

