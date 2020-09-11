“Automotive Adhesive Tape Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Adhesive Tape market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Automotive Adhesive Tape Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Adhesive Tape Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Natural Rubber Adhesives to Witness a High Demand

– Natural rubber is widely used in pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes. Natural rubber consists of long polymer chains. If it is mixed with resin and made sticky, the adhesive obtained is extremely flexible, due to the long length and mobility of the polymer chains.

– Such adhesives employ solvent-borne natural rubber, in which rubber obtained by centrifuging natural rubber latex is masticated and applied to a backing material from a solvent solution.

– Japanese patent, JP 11-172212 (1999), suggests that an adhesive comprising synthetic rubber latex, natural rubber latex, and an ethylene-vinyl acetate-acrylate copolymer emulsion provide good anchorage. Several technological developments in improving anchorage have been noticed in the patents filed, in the recent past.

– The compounded resins, type of rubber used, and other ingredients determine the performance of the natural rubber adhesive. In general, natural rubber properties offer many advantages in pressure-sensitive tape applications.

– Owing to its unique properties, natural rubber may witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The market is majorly driven by the availability of low labor at low cost, low raw material prices, and the growing urban population in the region, in addition to a large number of automotive manufacturing plants. The Government of China is planning to introduce more than one million electric vehicles by 2020, which is expected to drive the market for automotive adhesive tapes in the country. All the aforementioned factors, in turn, may boost the demand for automotive adhesive tapes in the Asia-Pacific region, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Adhesive Tape Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Demanding Use of Low Volatile Organic Carbon (VOC) Adhesive Tapes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Polyester

5.1.2 Polypropylene

5.1.3 Paper

5.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.1.5 Other Material Types (Foam, Cloth)

5.2 Adhesive Type

5.2.1 Acrylic

5.2.2 Natural Rubber

5.2.3 Butyl

5.2.4 Other Adhesive Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Mexico

5.3.1.3 Canada

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asai-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Advance Tapes International

6.4.3 American Biltrite Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.5 Berry Global Inc. (Adchem)

6.4.6 Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited

6.4.7 Intertape Polymer Group

6.4.8 L&L Products

6.4.9 LINTEC Corporation

6.4.10 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

6.4.11 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

6.4.13 Scapa Group plc

6.4.14 Shurtape Technologies LLC

6.4.15 SIKA AG

6.4.16 SURFACE SHIELDS

6.4.17 tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company

6.4.18 Vibac Group SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Lightweight Vehicles

7.2 High-performance Adhesive Tapes for Advanced Applications

