Automotive Air Suspension Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Automotive Air Suspension Market:
The suspension system in a vehicle makes a vehicle ride comfortable and helps keep the vehicle in control. The suspension system essentially maximizes the friction between the tires and the road to provide steering stability and the required road grip. The main functionality of a suspension system is to offer driving comfort for passengers by absorbing vibrations and protection of the chassis components and body of the vehicle. The conventional suspension system is made up of several components like the chassis, which holds the body of the vehicle. The coil springs provide support to the vehicle weight and tend to absorb vibrations and noise when the vehicle is in contact with the road, thus reducing the shocks from affecting the passengers. The coil springs, struts, leaf springs and dampers are some of the suspension components which are predominantly used in all vehicles.
This report focuses on the Automotive Air Suspension in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
One of the major drivers responsible for the growth of this market is rising demand for ultra-luxury vehicles. This is mainly due to the increase in the number of high net worth individuals. There is an increasing demand for the body on frame SUVs as ultra-luxury vehicle OEMs are to trying to increase their sales by venturing into SUVs and as their product line used to be mostly sedans. Also, there is a growing penetration of luxury cars in China and Germany. China’s automotive sector saw rapid growth, especially in the luxury car segment. The air suspension feature is available in luxury passenger cars and SUVs such as Mercedes-Benz S-class, BMW X5 and X6 (optional air suspension feature in both models), Audi A7, Audi A8, and Audi Q7, Range Rover, and Tesla Model S. The increasing popularity of the air suspension among luxury and ultra-luxury cars is expected to propel the growth prospects for the global automotive air suspension market during the forecast period.
One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the growing penetration of electronically controlled air suspension (ECAS) systems. In most of the suspensions in low-floor buses, the height of the bus is controlled with the help of sensors. These sensors are integrated into the load and help adjust the air pressure in the leaf-spring suspension so that it can take the load comfortably and maintain the chassis level of the bus. In ECAS, the suspension is done electronically by sensing the payload through sensors, solenoid valves, and O-rings that are located at multiple locations, while making reaction times quicker. This feature has made the ECAS extremely popular among OEMs across the globe. This, in turn, will augment growth in the global automotive air suspension market in the coming years.
The worldwide market for Automotive Air Suspension is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Air Suspension in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Automotive Air Suspension? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automotive Air Suspension Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Automotive Air Suspension Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Automotive Air Suspension Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Automotive Air Suspension Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Automotive Air Suspension Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Automotive Air Suspension Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Automotive Air Suspension Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Automotive Air Suspension Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Automotive Air Suspension Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Automotive Air Suspension Industry?
