Automotive Bearings Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Automotive Bearings Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Bearings market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Automotive Bearings Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Bearings Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245473

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245473

Key Market Trends:

Rolling Element Bearings Dominated the Market and are Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace

The global automotive rolling element bearings market was valued at USD 27.23 billion in 2018, and is expected to project a CAGR of 5.39%, during the forecast period.

Tapered roller, needle roller, spherical roller, and cylindrical/straight roller are the major types of automotive rolling element bearings. These bearings have been widely deployed in vehicle systems, predominantly in the engine, transmission, and wheels (excluding needle rollers for wheel bearings).

During 2017-2018, major bearing manufacturers, like SKF, NSK, Schaeffler, and JTEKT, announced their investment plans regarding expansion of their rolling element bearings production facilities, to meet the growing demand in the automotive industry. The above-mentioned manufacturers have expanded their rolling element bearing production facilities, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, and especially in countries like Japan, India, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and China. Tapered and needle roller bearings are identified as the major production plans of the aforementioned players.

Owing to the growing competition in the automotive rolling bearings market, bearing manufacturers have focused on improving their rolling element bearing products. Thus, in 2018, the automotive industry has seen numerous developments of new rolling element bearings. For instance, in April 2018, Schaeffler developed a new transmission bearing with low friction, known as an angular roller unit (ARU). In March 2018, NSK developed a 2.5-generation high-performance taper-roller hub unit bearing with a hub shaft for vehicles, like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and commercial vehicles.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global Market

In the automotive bearings market, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the market, followed by Japan and India. The Chinese economy is growing, and the disposable income of middle-class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, reflects positively on the growing demand for vehicles. Over the past five years, owing to the low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has gone up drastically. Additionally, in 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The increased sales of the vehicles in the country are expected to give rise to brake system market, creating demand for production.

However, in 2018, the country witnessed a decline in vehicle sales by 3%, owing to trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence, which hindered the growth of the market. Furthermore, industry experts predict a further decline in vehicles sales in 2019. To overcome the same, the government has unveiled numerous measures to increase sales of cars, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

In India, in 2018, vehicle sales declined owing to an uneven monsoon, poor festive demand, and high fuel and insurance costs. However, owing to the government’s Make in India initiative, automotive component manufacturers are investing in the country, by either investing or launching a new product, or through mergers and acquisition. For instance, ABC Bearing Limited is merging with Timken India Limited. This merger will help both the companies to achieve a larger product portfolio, access new domestic and export markets, and increase market share and economies of scale.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Automotive Bearings market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245473

Detailed TOC of Automotive Bearings Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Plain Bearings

5.1.2 Rolling Element Bearings

5.1.3 Ball Bearings

5.2 Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

6.3.2 SKF

6.3.3 NSK Ltd

6.3.4 JTEKT Corp.

6.3.5 Minebea Co. Ltd

6.3.6 Nachi Fujikoski

6.3.7 NTN Corp

6.3.8 Rheinmetall Automotive

6.3.9 Schaeffler AG

6.3.10 SNL Bearings Ltd

6.3.11 Timken Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Card Printing Ribbon Market Size, Share and Competitive Analysis 2020 Top Countries by Regions, Industry Revenue, Gross Margin, Business Overview, and Recent Developments till 2026

Hydraulic Press Brake Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

High Speed Rail Coating Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Market Global Share and Forecast Research 2020 to 2024 Includes Market Size, Major Trends, Growth by Regions and Competitive Analysis

Industrial Weighing Equipment Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Growth, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Meat X-ray Inspection Devices Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026