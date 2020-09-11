Bulletin Line

Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Automotive Electronic Power Steering

This report focuses on “Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electronic Power Steering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Automotive Electronic Power Steering:

  • This report focuses on Automotive Steering System in Asia-Pacific regions, Automotive Steering System refers to a series of devices used to change or maintain the direction of the vehicle; its function is to control the direction according to the driverâ€™s aim. Automotive steering system is one of the most basic systems of the vehicle.

    Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Manufactures:

  • JTEKT
  • Bosch
  • Mando
  • NSK
  • CAAS
  • Mobis
  • Nexteer Automobile
  • ZF
  • Showa
  • Zhuzhou ELITE
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • Zhejiang Shibao
  • Yubei Steering System
  • FAWER
  • KYB
  • Hitachi Automotive
  • Donghua Automotive
  • Hubei Tri-Ring

    Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Types:

  • MS
  • HPS
  • EPS

    Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Asia-Pacific automotive steering system market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top eighteen manufacturers account about 85% of total Asia-Pacific sales in 2016. The largest manufacturer of automotive steering system is JTEKT, its sales is 11203 K Unit in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The next is Bosch and Mando.
  • China is the largest consumer of automotive steering system in Asia-Pacific market. In 2016, the consumption of automotive steering system is about 27659 K Unit in China; its proportion of Asia-Pacific market consumption exceeds 54%.
  • There are three types of automotive steering systems in Asia-Pacific market: Mechanical steering system, Hydraulic power steering system and electronic power steering System (EPS).Currently, electronic power steering System (EPS) is the largest consumption type in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The consumption of EPS is 35726 K Unit in Asia-Pacific market in 2016.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Electronic Power Steering in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market?
    • How will the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Automotive Electronic Power Steering market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Electronic Power Steering product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Electronic Power Steering, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Electronic Power Steering in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Electronic Power Steering competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Electronic Power Steering breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Automotive Electronic Power Steering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

