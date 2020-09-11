Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electronic Power Steering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This report focuses on Automotive Steering System in Asia-Pacific regions, Automotive Steering System refers to a series of devices used to change or maintain the direction of the vehicle; its function is to control the direction according to the driverâ€™s aim. Automotive steering system is one of the most basic systems of the vehicle. Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Manufactures:

JTEKT

Bosch

Mando

NSK

CAAS

Mobis

Nexteer Automobile

ZF

Showa

Zhuzhou ELITE

Thyssenkrupp

Zhejiang Shibao

Yubei Steering System

FAWER

KYB

Hitachi Automotive

Donghua Automotive

Hubei Tri-Ring Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Types:

MS

HPS

EPS Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Scope of this Report:

The Asia-Pacific automotive steering system market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top eighteen manufacturers account about 85% of total Asia-Pacific sales in 2016. The largest manufacturer of automotive steering system is JTEKT, its sales is 11203 K Unit in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The next is Bosch and Mando.

China is the largest consumer of automotive steering system in Asia-Pacific market. In 2016, the consumption of automotive steering system is about 27659 K Unit in China; its proportion of Asia-Pacific market consumption exceeds 54%.

There are three types of automotive steering systems in Asia-Pacific market: Mechanical steering system, Hydraulic power steering system and electronic power steering System (EPS).Currently, electronic power steering System (EPS) is the largest consumption type in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The consumption of EPS is 35726 K Unit in Asia-Pacific market in 2016.