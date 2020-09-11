Automotive Night Vision System Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Night Vision System Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Night Vision System market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Automotive Night Vision System Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Night Vision System Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Far Infrared Expected to Register High Demand in Future

The far infrared (FIR or IR) technology dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years. The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 18%, during the forecast period.

Night vision sensor systems are becoming more common in vehicles. Different methods using infrared sensors have been suggested in the literature, in order to detect vehicles in far infrared (FIR) images. However, these systems still have low vehicle detection rates and their performances may be enhanced. Images from cameras with infrared are expected to improve the perception of the driver under low-light conditions. The main drawback of this system is that it cannot display the images at the right time, so as to avoid distracting the driver from road traffic.

Currently, a huge number of road accidents occur during times of low visibility, such as at night time. However, most existing automobile algorithms and detection systems are focused on daylight vehicle detection with visible spectrum cameras. Studies are going on regarding night-time vehicle detection, along with vehicle lamp detection, but these detections are generally affected by different factors, like rain, low illumination, and camera exposure time.

Geography Trends

Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years, followed by Europe and North America. China is the leader of the automotive industry, in every aspect, whether it is the sale of vehicles or the production of vehicles. The growing demand for luxury vehicles in the country is contributing significantly to the night vision system market. The Chinese market for the electric vehicle is swiftly growing, and China holds more than half of the electric vehicle market share, globally. In 2017, the country sold 777,000 electric vehicle units, which is 53% more than total electric vehicle units sold, in 2016. The demand for more ADAS functions in electric cars, such as night vision systems, is also growing, with the electric car market.

In Germany, the demand for advanced safety systems i.e., ADAS has been continually increasing. The importance of night vision systems and automatic emergency braking systems have grown significantly, due to the growing number of vehicle accidents. The installation of new plants, by OEM suppliers in the country, is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the coming years.

