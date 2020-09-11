“Automotive Plastics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Plastics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Automotive Plastics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Plastics Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245462

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245462

Key Market Trends:

Polypropylene to Dominate the Consumption

– The market for polypropylene (PP) is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period because of its characteristics of being extremely chemical resistant and completely impenetrable to water.

– The major parts in which polypropylene is used consists of seating, dashboard, fuel systems, panels, under-bonnet components, interior trim, electrical components, and many others.

– Continuous development of new PP types allows the replacement of steel in automotive in the near future as well, which will help in reducing the weight of the vehicle.

– The application areas of PP compounds have extended up to the present time due to improvements in the base PP, as well as the advanced compound technology and molding technology.

– The growing demand for automobiles around the globe has increased the consumption of polypropylene in automotive plastics.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Automotive Plastics Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive plastics market due to the huge production of vehicles.

– The improvement in the financial status of the consumers, owing to the consistent economic development in country, has increased the disposable income of the consumers, which, in turn, has resulted in the increased vehicle purchases.

– This has resulted in the augmented growth of the automotive industry, in turn boosting the automotive plastics market.

– For instance, China alone produced more than 25 million units of vehicles in 2018. India also witnessed a significant y-o-y growth of more than 8.19% in vehicle production in 2018. Moreover, the automotive industry in the Southeast Asian region is also witnessing growth.

– These factors are likely to boost the automotive plastic consumption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Automotive Plastics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245462

Detailed TOC of Automotive Plastics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Automotive Production Fueled in Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Electric Vehicles

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Decline of Automotive Production in Canada

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Raw Material Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Polypropylene (PP)

5.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.1.3 Polyethylene (PE)

5.1.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

5.1.5 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.1.6 Polyamides

5.1.7 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

5.1.8 Other Product Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automobile Interior

5.2.2 Automobile Exterior

5.2.3 Under-the-hood

5.2.4 Electrical components

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 A. Schulman Inc.

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Borealis AG

6.4.6 Braskem

6.4.7 Celanese Corporation

6.4.8 Covestro AG

6.4.9 Daicel Polymer Ltd

6.4.10 DSM Engineering Plastics BV

6.4.11 DowDuPont

6.4.12 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.13 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.14 FARPLAS

6.4.15 Grand Traverse Plastics Corp.

6.4.16 Hanwha Azdel

6.4.17 LANXESS

6.4.18 Lear Corporation

6.4.19 LG Chem

6.4.20 Lumotech (Pty) Ltd

6.4.21 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.22 Magna International Inc.

6.4.23 Momentive

6.4.24 Omni Plastics

6.4.25 Owens Corning

6.4.26 the Quadrant group of companies

6.4.27 SABIC

6.4.28 Seoyon E-Hwa

6.4.29 Solvay (incl. Cytec)

6.4.30 Teijin Limited

6.4.31 Total (Polyblend)

6.4.32 TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

6.4.33 Trinseo SA

6.4.34 Zoltek Companies Inc. (Toray Industries Inc.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Technological Development in Electric Vehicles

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2020 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Rubber Injection Molding Machines Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Core Materials Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Insulated Panels Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Solid Bleached Board Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

AI in Agriculture Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Irrigation Sprinkler Controllers Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Police Law Enforcement Recorder Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Metal Heat Treatment Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026