The B2B Freight Transportation Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by transportation mode, shipment type, end-user industry, and geography. The global B2B freight transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading B2B freight transportation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- A.P. MOLLER & MAERSK, ArcBest Corporation (Panther), CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc.

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of B2B freight transportation market are the demand for shorter transit time, change in trade flow, and higher visibility. Further, demand shift towards digitization and green freight are likely to boost the growth and adoption of the B2B freight transportation market in the projected forecast period.

With transportation networks getting more global and complex in nature, the demand of freight transportation systems by B2B business models is rapidly growing. The efficient movement of freight is crucial to any economy as well as to the quality of life. Adopting a cost-effective fright transportation system helps small and local players to compete proficiently at the worldwide arena. Several technologies are been utilized to improve the performance of freight networks. Also, government agencies and industry leaders utilize terms such as route planning, freight optimization, fuel management, order management, and vendor management to express the system that are utilized in the freight transportation.

The report analyzes factors affecting B2B freight transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the B2B freight transportation market for each region.

