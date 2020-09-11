“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Behenyl alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8), often referred to as docosanol, is a saturated fatty alcohol used to thicken and stabilise formulations.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is projected to witness a 1.4X increase in its volume production by the end of 2023. While Japan and India are two major exporters of behenyl alcohol chemicals globally, South Korea is one of the key importers of behenyl alcohol in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, India is the largest producer of rapeseed and behenyl alcohol. A large number of companies based in the country export rapeseed to North America, Europe and other parts of Asia. The increase in demand for sun care products, in turn, is expected to boost overall demand for behenyl alcohol globally. Though the market is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, low presence of Chinese players in the behenyl alcohol market has significantly reduced price competitiveness among the companies based in Japan, India and Europe. As a result, manufacturers are expected to generate high-profit margins in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is the next lucrative destination for behenyl alcohol manufacturers.

Behenyl Alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8) Market by Top Manufacturers:

BASF SE., Kao Corporation., VVF Chemicals Limited., Godrej Industries Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Nikko Chemicals Co, Ltd.

By Type

Purity:70% to 80%, Purity:80% to 90%, Purity Over 90%, Others

By Application

Emollients, Emulsifiers, Thickeners, Others

By End-users

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Nutritional Supplements

Behenyl Alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8) Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

