Bellator 245 Live Stream Reddit Free | Watch Davis vs Machida 2 MMA Fight Online

Nemkov’s first title defense could come from the winner of this Friday’s Bellator 245 main event from the “FightSphere” at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. when Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis meet one more time.

Machida and Davis first met in August 2013 at a UFC Fight Night event with the latter winning by unanimous decision in the former’s home country of Brazil. More than seven years later, both fighters are looking for a win. Machida dropped a split decision to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 228 in September 2019. Davis, a former Bellator light heavyweight titleholder, lost by third-round TKO to Karl Albrektsson at Bellator 231 in October.

A lot is on the line for Machida and Davis. The winner is back in the mix and possibly would earn a shot at Nemkov next. The loser likely sees his days as a championship contender coming to an end.

The place is here, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 245: “Davis vs. Machida 2” tomorrow night (Fri., Sept. 11, 2020 on Paramount Network and DAZN) go down today (Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020) before a long-awaited rematch between former champions Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) and Lyoto Machida (26-9).

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors because of the pandemic, but a ceremonial event will stream online at 11 a.m. ET in the video player above at that time. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning session starting at 9 a.m. ET will be made available below

Bellator 245 takes place Friday night, Sept. 11. Prelims get underway at 8:15 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Machida and Davis should start about 11:30 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

New York’s Mix (13-0) is one of the sport’s most intriguing prospects in the promotion. He has finished his eight most recent fights, seven of those finishes coming via submission. Adding to his already impressive record as a professional, Mix was also undefeated as an amateur. Mix made his Bellator debut in June 2019 and has since scored three first-round submissions — one coming in Rizin — to land himself in a bout with Archuleta.

Archuleta (24-2) had an 18-fight winning streak snapped in September 2019, losing an opening-round fight in the Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix to 145-pound champion Patricio Pitbull. After rebounding with a win over Henry Corrales in January, Archuleta gets a second shot at a championship at his home within the bantamweight division. Archuleta has a 6-1 record in the Bellator cage.

The fight between the two was originally targeted for July when Archuleta tested positive for COVID-19, which he admitted to MMAjunkie that he believed the pandemic was a hoax until he was personally affected.

A former Bellator light heavyweight world champion, Phil Davis returns to the Bellator cage for the first time since stoppingKarl Albrektsson at Bellator 231 in October of last year. A four-time NCAA D-I All-American wrestler at Penn State University, “Mr. Wonderful” has earned professional victories over Brian Stann, Alexander Gustafsson, Antônio Rogério Nogueira, and the man he will face again on Sept. 11, Lyoto Machida. With eight Bellator appearances already, the San Diego-based fighter has his sights set on reclaiming his world title in the sport’s toughest light heavyweight division.

After signing with Bellator in 2018, Lyoto Machida made his highly anticipated promotional debut with a victory over former champ Rafael Carvalho at Bellator 213 and would later go on to defeat the now-retired Chael Sonnen inside the famed Madison Square Garden at Bellator 222. The former UFC light heavyweight champ, known to fans around the globe as “The Dragon,” owns notable career wins over Tito Ortiz, “Shogun” Rua, Dan Henderson, Rashad Evans and Randy Couture. Having lost to Davis in the first matchup in Brazil, the native of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil is looking for redemptionand a future shot at Bellator gold.

Fresh off of an impressive victory over Henry Corrales at Bellator 238 earlier this year, Juan Archuleta will look to capture the promotion’s vacant bantamweight strap. Fighting out of Hesperia, Calif., the 32-year-old knockout artist will once again drop down a weight class for a shot at the world title, something he successfully accomplished on four separate occasions while competing for regional promotion King of the Cage (light welterweight, lightweight, flyweight and bantamweight). Following a hard-fought featherweight world title bout with Patricio Pitbull last September, “The Spaniard” returns to bantamweight, where he has been undefeated for over five years.

Currently fighting out of Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, N.M., Patchy Mix will make his fourth appearance for Bellator, where he has tallied three first-round submission victories. The 26-year-old Buffalo, N.Y.-native hopes to remain undefeated and build off of his most recent win on New Year’s Eve, which saw “No Love” earn a guillotine choke-submission over Yuki Motoya at Bellator’s co-promotional event with Rizin at Rizin.20 in Japan. Prior to his time with the Scott Coker-led promotion, Mix dominated his competition in all nine of his fights with King of the Cage, collecting five first round finishes. Now, the submission specialist will face the toughest test of his young career, a matchup with the former Bellator featherweight world title contender and a shot at Bellator’s vacant 135-pound strap.