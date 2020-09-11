Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry create from those of established entities?

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999743

Key Market Trends:

Condition Monitoring is expected to register a Significant Growth

Condition monitoring or the act of monitoring the condition of an asset, especially through real-time data points, forms the foundation of what has become known as Industry 4.0, in its basic form. An integral part of condition monitoring, within the IIoT ecosystem, is providing data that can then be used for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and many more smart factory applications, such as Digital Twin.

Big data analytics, especially with predictive analytics, is a growing trend and often prompts discussions around centralizing data across multiple sites, so that the consistency of data is achieved. However, a significant roadblock remains the inability of many customers to convert the flood of new data into actionable information. Big Data systems need to monitor machine failures repeatedly before they can analyze adequately and predict effectively for the future.

For instance, overhead conveyor systems are used in assembly production lines in the automotive and other manufacturing industries. The failure of single support frames can lead to the disruption of entire production lines. A condition monitoring system based on big data analytics detects the problem at an early stage and, thus, prevents unplanned downtime.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for big data analytics in the manufacturing industry, and is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Manufacturing sector adds a lot of value to the US economy. According to Trading Economics, GDP from manufacturing in the United States increased to USD 2125.80 billion in the second quarter of 2018, from USD 2113.80 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017, to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics.

American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches, and warn about security threats.

Reasons for Buying Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market size.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999743

Detailed TOC of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Evolving Value Chains

4.3.2 Rapid Industrial Automation Led by Industry 4.0

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Semiconductor

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Other End Users

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Condition Monitoring

5.2.2 Quality Management

5.2.3 Inventory Management

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fair Isaac Corporation

6.1.2 Angoss Software Corporation

6.1.3 Alteryx Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc. (Alpine Data)

6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.8 SAP SE

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 RapidMiner Inc.

6.1.11 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.12 Knime AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Line Scan Camera Market 2020 by Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis to 2026

Automotive Testing Instrument Industry Trend Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Meter Data Management System Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2025

Global Cartridge Valve Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Off-the-shelf Automated System Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market 2020 Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2025

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Surgical Procedures Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024