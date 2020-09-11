Bulletin Line

Biosimilar Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Biosimilar

Global "Biosimilar Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Biosimilar in these regions.

About Biosimilar:

  • A product is termed as biosimilar product, if it is a biological product with similar characteristics as that of a reference biological product, which possesses approval from agencies such as FDA. There would not be any major clinical difference in effectiveness and safety as that of reference product. Biosimilar products are made of complex molecules with high molecular weight produced through genetic engineering in living cells. Biologics drugs are costlier than respective chemical drugs. Biosimilar drugs can save around 30 to 40 % in terms of price relative to the respective biologics drugs. Biosimilars are useful for the treatment of illnesses such as anemia, autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes, growth hormone deficiencies, hematological diseases, kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis and others. For the manufacturing of biosimilars, manufacturers have to develop environments that are ideal for the living cells, which remain sensitive to environmental conditions. Moreover, they need to develop distinctive process to entice the living cells for producing similar outcome to a prevalent biological treatment. The substitution of biological drugs with biosimilar drugs can save lot of money for public health care sector and patients. The regulatory authorities in developed nations are promoting biosimilar products.

    Biosimilar Market Manufactures:

  • Allergan plc
  • BIOCAD
  • Biocon
  • BioXpress Therapeutics SA
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Celltrion Inc.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc
  • Dr. Reddyâ€™s Laboratories Ltd.
  • Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd
  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Reliance Life Sciences

    Biosimilar Market Types:

  • Human Growth Hormones
  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Insulin
  • Peptides
  • Erythropoietin
  • Others

    Biosimilar Market Applications:

  • Oncology
  • Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases
  • Growth Hormone Deficiency
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Biosimilar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Biosimilar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biosimilar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biosimilar in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Biosimilar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Biosimilar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Biosimilar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biosimilar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Biosimilar Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Biosimilar Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

