Black Pepper Oleoresin Market Anticipated Forecast 2026 In Key Regions Global (United States, European Union And China)

Scope of Black Pepper Oleoresin Market: This report studies the Black Pepper Oleoresin market, Black Pepper belongs to the family of Piperaceae. Often referred to as the ‘King of spices’, it has been an incredibly popular spice since ancient times. Pepper is usually dried and used as a spice and in seasonings. Black Pepper Oleoresin is obtained by solvent extraction of ground-dried berries of Piper nigrum L. The resultant product has the characteristic aroma of black pepper, with an underlying pungency. The flavour is slightly warm and pleasant initially, followed by a pungent, biting sensation. It is a viscous liquid that ranges from a dark green to olive green colour.

Black Pepper Oleoresin can be used to advantage wherever spices are used, except in those applications where the appearance/ filler aspect of spice is important. Usage of Black Pepper Oleoresin leads to standardization in taste and consistency in flavor. Black Pepper Oleoresin find application in Beverages, Meat Canning, Confectionery, Sauces and Pharmaceuticals. They are also used as a base for a number of seasonings. Confectionery, Meat Products and Seasoning are the largest applications of Black Pepper Oleoresin, which takes a combined market share of 84.33% in 2017.

The global Black Pepper Oleoresin market is valued at 88 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Black Pepper Oleoresin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Confectionery

⟴ Meat Products

⟴ Seasoning

⟴ Beverages

⟴ Other

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Oil Soluble Black Pepper Oleoresin

⟴ Water Soluble Black Pepper Oleoresin

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Black Pepper Oleoresin market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

