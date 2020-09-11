Boil-in Bags Market Rising Demand, Trends and New Technologies by 2026 | Shenyang Dongya Composite Packaging & Color printing factory, Shenzhen Dingqi Pack

Global Boil-in Bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Rise in higher demand for convenience foods and shifting customer lifestyle patterns mostly in metropolitan setup are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, increasing awareness about the usage of ecofriendly products is hindering the growth of the market.

Boil-in Bags are a type of packaged food products in which bagged food is heated in boiling water. Plastic bags can be solid and resistant for holding frozen foods otherwise, bags can be leaky to allow boiling water into the bag. In addition, these bags are broadly used in different parts of the world by many chefs for the purpose of cooking and it is easy to use, flexible and affordable.

Some of the key players profiled in the Boil-in Bags Market include Shenyang Dongya Composite Packaging & Color printing factory, Shenzhen Dingqi Pack Co. Limited, Synpac Limited, Shenzhen Ken Hung Hing Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Dongguan Ever-Glory Plastics Package Limited, M & Q Packaging Ltd, Universal Plastic Bag Co., Packit Gourmet, UltraSource LLC, Granitol A.S., ProAmpac LLC and US Poly Pack.

Appearances Covered:

-Printed

-Transparent

-Opaque

Sales Types Covered:

-Institutional Sales

-Retail Sales

Material Types Covered:

-Plastic

-Paper

-Biodegradable Plastic

-Aluminum Foil

-Other Material Types

Packaging Sizes Covered:

-Less than 150X240 mm

-150X240 to 240X380 mm

-240X380 to 380X500 mm

-More than 380X500 mm

Applications Covered:

-Rice & Cereals

-Bakery & Confectionary

-Frozen Foods

-Ready to Eat Meals

-Other Applications

