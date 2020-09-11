Bulletproof Vest Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Bulletproof Vest Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Bulletproof Vest market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

The Military Segment Projected to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Currently, the military segment has the highest market share compared to the civilian segment, due to growing military expenditure, which is helping the militaries to invest in new body armor technologies and procure body armor to their infantry on a large scale. The increasing number of terrorist attacks and growing geopolitical issues are increasing the frequency of military operations, necessitating the demand for bulletproof vests for the military. Thus, the growth of the military segment is projected to increase during the forecast period.

North America Expected to Be the Largest Market during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America holds a major share in the bulletproof vest market. The United States continues to be the largest market for bulletproof vest products, and it may accelerate at a moderate pace, as the market is slowly becoming saturated in the country. In Asia-Pacific, the local security budget is growing at a rapid pace, especially in countries, like India, where law enforcement and even armed forces are under-equipped with bulletproof vests. The increase in the defense and homeland security budget is expected to boost the procurement on bulletproof vests in the region.

Detailed TOC of Bulletproof Vest Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Soft Vest

5.1.2 Hard Vest

5.2 Purpose

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Civilian

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Elmon SA

6.4.2 KDH Defense Systems Inc.

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 US Armor

6.4.6 Wenzhou Start Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Hawk Protection (McGuckian)

6.4.8 Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

6.4.9 ArmorCo Advanced Armoring Products

6.4.10 Infidel Body Armor

6.4.11 Security Pro USA

6.4.12 Realdream (Zhuhai) Electronics Co. Ltd*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

