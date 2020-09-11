Cables and Accessories Market International Demand Outlook to 2027 – ABB, Bayerische Kabelwerke AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric

Cables and Accessories Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Cables and Accessories market.

Cables and accessories are used for transmission of electrical power or signals. Rising focus on grid interconnections, the growth of offshore wind farms, and improved power generation capacity is increasingly generating the demand for cables and accessories. Moreover, improving long-distance T&D infrastructure is likely to fuel the growth of the cables and accessories market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow massively in the forecast period on account of increasing government initiatives and investments in smart city development in countries such as China and India.

The cables and accessories market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in renewable energy generation coupled with supportive government initiatives for the expansion of T&D systems. Additionally, the surge in demand for power generation due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is a hindrance to the cables and accessories market. On the other hand, the adoption of smart grid technology is a significant growth opportunity for the cables and accessories market in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

– ABB Limited

– Bayerische Kabelwerke AG

– Ducab (Senaat)

– Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

– LS Cable & System Ltd.

– Nexans SA

– NKT A/S

– Prysmian Group

– Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

– TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cables and Accessories market based type, application and devices. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cables and Accessories market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cables and Accessories Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cables and Accessories Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cables and Accessories Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cables and Accessories Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

