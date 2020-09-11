Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

-Many people die from carbon monoxide poisoning across the world. The recent incident involved a modified Ford Fiesta that had faulty exhaust system, which leaked fumes inside the cabin of the car. The unaware couple inside the car were killed, due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

-According to an incident reported in 2018, deaths of five people in Alberta are being linked to CO poisoning in cars, prompting people to ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained. Such incidents are likely to drive the need to install carbon monoxide gas sensors in the automotive sector.

-Moreover, police departments in more than a dozen states are concerned about possible carbon monoxide gas leaks in Ford Explorers. As two-thirds of the Centerville Police Department cruisers are Ford Explorers, officials have installed carbon monoxide detectors in all Explorers to monitor the situation. This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of CO gas sensors, as they are mostly used, along with CO gas detectors and alarms.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

-As per the US Fire Administration, every year, more than 150 people in the United States die from carbon monoxide poisoning. Similarly, more than 50 people die every year from CO poisoning in Canada, according to the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

-The deaths mostly occur in cold weather, as people use fuel-burning appliances more frequently to keep themselves warm in this weather. As a result, the adoption for carbon monoxide (CO) gas sensors is beneficial, as these appliances can unknowingly cause dangerous levels of CO gas to build up in the home. The CO gas sensors are mostly used in carbon monoxide detectors and alarms.

-There have been few incidents of CO poisoning recently. Nine people were sent to a hospital in Ontario, Canada, and one person died in a vehicle in Alberta. In the light of such events, Health Canada is warning Canadians to be alert in their homes and elsewhere, and to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Such events are expected to further drive the demand for CO gas sensors in North America.

Study objectives of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market trends that influence the global Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market

Detailed TOC of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Government Regulations to Ensure Safety in Work Places

4.5.2 Increasing Need for Emission Control Standards

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Lack of Awareness of Safety Gains in SME

4.6.2 Cost of Maintenance and Low Product Differentiation

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Semiconductor Sensor

5.1.2 Electrochemical Sensor

5.1.3 Solid State/MOS Sensor

5.1.4 PID

5.1.5 Catalytic

5.1.6 Infrared

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Medical

5.2.2 Petrochemical

5.2.3 Building Automation

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Environmental

5.2.6 Automotive

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aeroqual Ltd

6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.3 Siemens AG

6.1.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.5 ABB Ltd

6.1.6 GfG Europe Ltd

6.1.7 Alphasense

6.1.8 Dynament Ltd

6.1.9 NGK Insulators Ltd

6.1.10 Trolex Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

