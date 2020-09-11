Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Defibrillator is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Product Type

As per the American Heart Association (AHA), survival from cardiac arrest got doubled when bystanders used a publicly-available automated external defibrillator (AED) rather than just wait until emergency responders arrived. Bystanders used an AED in 18.8% of such cases. Cardiac arrest victims who received a shock from a publicly-available AED had far more chances of survival and being discharged from the hospital than those who did not, accounting for 66.5% versus 43%. Therefore, it has been estimated that about 1,700 lives are saved in the United States every year by bystanders using a defibrillator. This indicates that the usage of defibrillators has experienced a significant rise, globally, over the recent years.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to have the largest market share for cardiac rhythm management, due to the developed healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and rising incidence of arrhythmias demanding more cardiac implants. According to a report by the US CDC, more than 75,000 hospitalizations are attributed to atrial fibrillation. Also, it is highlighted that a large part of the American population suffers from atrial fibrillation. Therefore, it is expected to rise further in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is another region with high potential for this market, due to the rising healthcare expenditure by the government, the increasing the prevalence of cardiac disorders and the growing per capita income of the population in the South Asian countries.

