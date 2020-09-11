Chia Seeds Market Size, Share, trends, Demands and Forecast till 2026

According to the American Heart Association, it is important to include omega-3 rich foods and oils such as flaxseed, walnut, and soybean in daily diets. Such foods help in the prevention of heart diseases. However, omega-3 EFAs such as chai seeds is gaining popularity as these can improve metabolism and have a neutral taste. This will contribute to the growth of the global chia seeds market.

The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Chia Seeds Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (White Chia Seeds, Black Chia Seeds, Brown Chia Seeds), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care Products, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Chia seeds are dietary food supplements, which are gaining popularity around the world owing to their numerous health benefits.

Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Chia Seeds Market are ;

The Chia Company

Chia Corp

Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc.

Benexia Europe S.A.

Mamma Chia LLC.

Navitas Organics

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Spectrum Organic Products, LLC.

Salba Smart Natural Products LLC and Garden of Life LLC

The shift in customer preference for healthy and functional natural foods is likely to drive the chia seeds market growth. These seeds contain potassium, calcium, and magnesium in good amounts. Moreover, they help to improve digestion, stabilize blood sugar levels, and boost energy.

The increasing accessibility of supermarkets is one of the key factors for the growing sales of chia seeds. Spurred by this, the chis seeds market revenue is expected to increase in the forthcoming years.

Black Chia Seeds to Cover the Maximum Share

Among product types, black chia seeds are likely to hold the maximum share in the global chia seeds market than white chia seeds and brown chia seeds. The increasing consumer inclination towards black chia seeds is one of the primary factors responsible for their growth. The demand for black chia seeds is likely to increase owing to their numerous health properties.

Another factor driving the segment is the presence of anti-oxidants in black chia seeds. Driven by these factors, the chia seeds market share is projected to increase between 2018 and 2026.

Launch of New Chia Products to Boost the Market in North America

Among regions, South America produces the maximum quantity of chia seeds. Maximum production comes from countries such as Argentina and Bolivia in South America. The market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the growing popularity of superfoods. Furthermore, companies are planning to launch new chia-based food products, thus driving the market in North America. Following North America, Europe is also expected to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast years. Superfoods in Europe are considered an important health supplement, which enables growth in the market.

Apart from North America and Europe, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a considerable rise during the forecast period. The product is rich in nutrients, fuelling their demand among masses in the region. Chia seeds calories are relatively low than other superfoods. In addition to this, these are considered as the best fit for health-conscious customers. These factors are likely to stoke demand for chia seeds in Asia Pacific, thus surging the chia seeds market size in Asia Pacific.

Raising Awareness about the Health Benefits of Chia Seeds to Boost Demand

The rising preference towards a vegan diet and healthy snacks is likely to increase the demand for chia seeds in the projected period. Owing to the fast-paced lifestyle and eating habits of people all around the world, consumers are shifting their preference towards packaged foods or snacks. But, the majority of healthy snacks lack nutritional quotient. Therefore, chia seeds are becoming popular among consumers as it is considered a healthy food option. This will further increase the chia seeds market revenue over the projected horizon.

Chia seeds help to minimize the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and prevents premature skin aging. “The rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of chia seeds is propelling the growth of the market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “However, there are still some people in under-developed countries who are not fully aware of these benefits,” he added.

Companies Emphasize on R&D Activities to Sustain the Competition

Several companies are likely to involve in research and development (R&D) activities and new product launches with an aim to achieve prominence in the global chia seeds market. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Mamma Chia LLC, The Chia Company, Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., and Benexia Europe S.A. In order to establish its position in the market, Benexia launched a new product line of mega-3 soft gel supplements and chia-based packaged food in January 2018. Another company called KRBL Limited based out of India launched chia seeds and flax seeds for international markets in march 2018. This launch will help the company broaden its product portfolio and strengthen its market share.

