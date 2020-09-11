Citrus Oil Market Size, Share, trends, Demands and Forecast till 2026

The global citrus oil market is likely to derive growth from recent product advancements in citrus oil by leading companies across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Citrus Oil Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Oil Type (Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Bergamot Oil, Grapefruit Oil, Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, Other) and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the market will benefit from the adoption of citrus oils in products across diverse industries such as food and beverage and healthcare.

The exceptional properties possessed by citrus oil have led to a rising adoption among end users across the world. The health benefits of citrus oil have opened the doors for growth of the companies operating in the global citrus oil market. Applications of citrus oil in cosmetic and cleansing products such as oils, fragrances, and deodorants will favor the growth of the global citrus oil market in the coming years.

Additionally, the use of natural products applications across diverse industries will add to the increasing demand for citrus oil across the world. Presence of a large number of market companies has led to several product innovations, that have aided the growth of the global citrus oil market inn recent years. The report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the global citrus oil market in recent years.

Increasing Product Launches Will Favor Market Growth

The escalating demand for citrus oil and their widespread applications have encouraged companies to focus on new products and upgradations in existing products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that increasing product launches will have a positive impact on the growth of the global citrus oil market in the forthcoming years. In Auguest 2018, Isagenix International announced the launch of a new line of essential oils, aimed at addressing several health and wellness needs of end users across the world.

The company already boasts an attractive product portfolio and the launch of a new line will help the company generate a substantial citrus oil market value in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Isagenix’s latest product will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market. The report highlights a few of the key product launches that have made a huge impact on the global market.

High Demand for Citrus Oil to Favor Growth of Market in Europe

The increasing demand for citrus oil and citrus-oil derived products will favor the growth of the citrus oil market in Europe. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Europe will emerge dominant in the global citrus oil market owing to growing adoption of citrus oil in cosmetic products in this region. Additionally, growing consumer preference for naturally derived substances will lead to an increase in demand for citrus oil in Europe.

Grwoing demand for citrus oil from the cosmetic and beauty industry will aid the growth of the citrus oil market in the Asia Pacific. Fortune business Insights ha predicted that the citrus oil market in Asia Pacific will grow significantly high CAGR during the forecast duration. Additionally, the demand for citrus oil in the food and beverage space will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Fortune Business Insights has labelled out some of the leading citrus oil market ompanies of recent years. A few of the prominent companies that are currently operating in the global citrus oil market are Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Bontoux S.A.S., Mountain Rose, Inc., Lionel Hitchen Limited, Symrise AG, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Plant Therapy, Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Moksha Lifestyle Products, and Farotti Essenze Rimini.

