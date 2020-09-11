Coil Coating Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Coil Coating Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coil Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Coil Coating:

Coil Coating is a high performance liquid coating applied to metal strip. It contains base material, Cross linking agent, pigment filled agent, additives and volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into primer coat, back paint and top coat.

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

NIPSEA Group

Beckers

KCC

Actega(Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Unicheminc

Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical

Henkel Coil Coating Market Types:

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others Coil Coating Market Applications:

Coated Steel

Metallic Coated Steel

Coil Coating industry belongs to a part of the chemical field and it also new type of chemical fields, so the industry was offered the state policy and financial support. It needs much more research on the Coil Coating product, the performance of the product abroad is better than the developing countries.

Currently, many companies in the world can produce coil coating product, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The main market players in USA are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, etc. The sales of coil coating will increase from 200 K MT in 2013 to 243 K MT in 2017, with an average growth rate of 4.4%ã€‚