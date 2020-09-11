Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

This report focuses on Professional Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.

Commercial kitchen exhaust ventilation system: A typical kitchen ventilation system includes an exhaust hood or canopy, ductwork, fan system, and a means of providing adequate makeup air (air that is lost through the ventilation process).

In the last several years, global market of commercial kitchen ventilation systems developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5%. In 2017, global revenue of commercial kitchen ventilation systems is nearly 1800 M USD.

The classification of commercial kitchen ventilation systems includes wall mounted canopy hoods, island canopy hoods, proximity hoods, eyebrow hoods, and the proportion of wall mounted canopy hoods in 2017 is about 38%.

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems are widely used in restaurants, hotels, hospitals, enterprises, schools and other field. The most proportion of commercial kitchen ventilation systems is restaurants, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 56%.

The Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems market was valued at 1830 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2430 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems.

CaptiveAire Systems

Greenheck Fan

Gaylord

Air System Components

Halton

Daikin

Systemair

Unified Brands

Polypipe

Elta Group

Munters AB

HANIL ONEEX

Loren Cook

Flakt Woods

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Wall Mounted Canopy Hoods

Island Canopy Hoods

Proximity Hoods

Eyebrow Hoods

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems market for each application, including: –

Restaurants

Hotels

Hospitals

Enterprises

Schools