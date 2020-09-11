Companion Diagnostics Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Companion Diagnostics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Companion Diagnostics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Companion Diagnostics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

In-situ Hybridization (ISH) Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

In-situ hybridization (ISH), especially fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), is a reliable, reproducible, sensitive, and accurate procedure, which is less affected by tissue fixation and analytical variables, in comparison to immunochemistry and other techniques. It offers the benefit of simultaneous evaluation of morphology and gene amplification. FISH has been the method of choice for use in companion diagnostics for several cancer therapies, such as trastuzumab, lapatinib, and criotinib, which have been already approved by FDA and other therapies, like everolimus, ridaforolimus, bicatulamide, TBD, and other drugs, that are yet to obtain regulatory approval.

The global market for in-situ hybridization in CDx is growing because of technological advancements, like the recent development of bright-field in-situ hybridization techniques, chromogenic in-situ hybridization (CISH), and the automated silver-enhanced in-situ hybridization (SISH) for the determination of gene status. Thus, considering the aforementioned factors, the ISH segment is expected to exhibit growth over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall companion diagnostics market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. The use of companion diagnostics is taking up a central role as an important treatment decision tool for a number of oncology drugs, which is also reflected in the way the FDA classifies these assays in relation to risk. In the United States, companion diagnostic assays are classified as IVD class III products, which represents a high-risk category, and consequently, the highest level of regulatory control. Hence, owing to high healthcare technology adoption rates and increasing demand for personalized medicine, the market for companion diagnostics in the United States is expected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

