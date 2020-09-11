Coronavirus Outbreak: Wireless Gigabit Market Size, Share, Challenges & Future Growth Forecast To 2027 | Advanced Micro Devices, Blu Wireless Technology, Broadcom (Avago Technologies), Intel

Premium Market Insights reports titled “The Wireless Gigabit Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Wireless Gigabit market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The data transfer speeds in the wireless gigabit systems exceed one gigabit per second. Wireless gigabit or WiGig is a wireless technology which also ensures accuracy in data transfer along with high-level security. The market is in a growing stage at present and is expected to transform the communications industry sooner. The emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and internet of things (IoT) further strengthens the market landscape for the key players in the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of wireless gigabit market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, industry vertical and geography. The global wireless gigabit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless gigabit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

– Blu Wireless Technology

– Broadcom (Avago Technologies)

– Intel Corporation

– Lattice Semiconductor

– NetGear Inc.

– Panasonic Corporation

– Peraso Technologies Inc.

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

– Tensorcom Inc.

The global wireless gigabit market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and industry vertical. Based on technology, the market is segmented as microwave, millimeter wave, free space optics, AC-MIMO, 802.11ac, 802.11ax, 802.11ay, 4G. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as smart cities, broadband wireless, corporate networks, campus sites, security and CCTV, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI,IT & telecom, government, healthcare, retail, and others.

