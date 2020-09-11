“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Biocides are either chemicals of micro-organisms that are used to destroy or inhibit the growth of harmful organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, algae, and so on. They help in preserving the health and in protecting product integrity. Biocides can be added to other materials to prevent biological infestation. They can be disinfectants or preservatives. They help in reducing spoilage of products, such as plastics, paints, food. Effectiveness of the biocides depend on the type and combination of biocides used. The duration and concentration of biocides is also very crucial. Its applications are in water treatment, food & beverage, personal care, paints & coatings, wood preservation, plastics, medical, adhesives & sealants, textiles, & others.

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), the Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Troy Corporation (U.S), Thor Industries Inc., Valtris Speciality Chemicals (U.S), Akzonobel (The Netherlands), Basf Se (Germany), Sciessent Llc (U.S.), Sanitized Ag (Switzerland), Microban International Ltd. (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Lanxess Ag (Germany), Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Akcros Chemicals Ltd. (U.K.), Solenis Llc (U.S.)

Halogen Compound, Metallic Compound, Organosulfur, Organic Acid, Phenolic, Others

Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Wood Preservation, Plastics, Medical, Adhesives & Sealants, Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

