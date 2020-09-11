COVID-19 Impact on Cattle Feed Additives Market – Global Industry Analysis 2027

Cattle Feed Additives: Market Outlook

Cattle feed Additives increase the immunity of the live stocks and it also prevents various diseases in the cattle. The cattle feed additives help the cattle to maintain the general health and improve the milk secretion in cattle. The cattle feed additives provide the energy to the animal and help in better productivity. The cattle feed additives are used to increase the milk yield.

The cattle feed additives have an increasing demand as they are more efficient in reducing the deficiency of nutrients in the cattle. They are also helping in increasing the digestion in the digestive tract. This increasing health benefits of feed additives have a positive impact on the global market. The demand for the cattle feed additives is expected to increase owing to its increased efficiency and increasing nutritional profile of the cattle feed. The cattle feed additives market is anticipated to grow exponentially across the globe over the forecasted period.

The inclusion of the vitamins is increasing in the cattle farming business across the globe. The cattle are provided with the different types of feeds which include the feed made from soybean meal, Corn and limestone. These feeds are not enough to satisfy the daily requirement of cattle for the vitamins. Thus the additional vitamins are provided through the feed additives for the cattle. This has resulted in the increasing demand for cattle feed additives across the globe.

Increasing Priority to the Animal Health to Preclude any Disease Outbreak

The immunity of the farm animals is decreased by the contaminated and impure feed ingredients which have ultimately reduced the productivity of the farm animals. The demand for quality feed premixes has increased across the globe as a precaution for any outbreak of the disease. The consumers are giving a high priority to the quality and safety of the feed additives. Any outbreak of the disease may affect the supply chain and trade of products such as meat, dairy products, and other by-products. The affected area suffers financially as they are banned from producing or exporting their products until they get total control over the disease outbreak. This has increased consumer awareness about the importance of high quality and safe cattle feed additives

Global Cattle Feed Additives Market: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, the global cattle feed additives market has been segmented as,

Dry

Liquid

Based on Source, the global cattle feed additives market has been segmented as,

Natural

Artificial

Based on Live Stock, the global cattle feed additives market has been segmented as,

Beef Cattle

Dairy Cattle

Calves

Others

Based on Type, the global cattle feed additives market has been segmented as,

Protein

Vitamin

Minerals

Enzymes

Probiotics

Flavors & Sweeteners

Antioxidants

Acidifiers

Phytogenic

Global Cattle Feed Additives Market: Market Participants

The market participants in the global cattle feed additives market identified across the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Nutreco N.V., Kent Corporation, Godrej Group, Land O’lakes Inc., V.H. Group, Evonic Industries AG, Zoetis Services LLC., Maple Orgtech (India) Ltd., among the other manufacturers of cattle feed additives across the globe.

Opportunities for the Market Participants in the Global Cattle Feed Additives Market

The cattle operation is all about the gain in the business. The increased feed efficiency and improved cattle health are the important factors to drive the daily gain. The manufacturers of cattle feed additives are coming up with the many new and innovative cattle feed additives that can maximize the performance of the starter cattle to the finishing cattle. The buyers of the cattle feed additives are reducing the usage of antibiotics as feed additives due to the ill effects of antibiotics on the production of milk and meat.

It is necessary to safeguard the newly arrived cattle when they are most vulnerable and hence the manufacturers of cattle feed are also focusing on the development of the nutritional feed additives for the newly born cattle. The manufactures are innovating the feed additives that maximize the feed efficiency which results in the increased gain of the cattle owners.

North America has the largest market share in the global cattle feed additives market followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the exponential growth in the cattle feed market over the forecasted period. The business associated with cattle farming is increasing in this region which is expected to boost the market demand for cattle feed additives over the forecasted period.

