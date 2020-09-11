Covid-19 Outbreak: Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market 2020 Research On Import-Export Details, Business Standards And Forecast To 2027

Computer Numerical Control Machines: Introduction

A Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine is a motorized maneuverable tool which is monitored by a computer, according to specific input instructions.

Key Drivers of the Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market

CNC machines have the ability to decrease the manpower requirement and provide accurate machining services in lesser time. The complete process of CNC machining depends on CAD and CAM software.

The product has wide usage in the fabrication industry as a result of its quick and accurate work. Key producers offer innovative technologies to perform multiple operations including cutting, drilling, facing, turning, and grinding.

Growing demand for metal cutting in the automotive industry is expected to create demand for different CNC machines at the global level. It has been estimated that introduction of electric vehicles globally is creating demand for CNC machines. Automotive manufacturers prefer to install multiple CNC machines for all fabrication and mechanical cutting purposes.

Rising Demand for Milling Machines to Create New Market Opportunities

Increasing requirement for advanced machining tools which have the ability to simplify complex machining processes is driving the demand for milling machines. Moreover, growing adoption of digitalization coupled with the need to automate the metal cutting process in manufacturing units to develop components and products with complex geometry is likely to create new opportunities in the CNC machines market.

Volatility in Raw Material Cost to Hamper the Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market

The global CNC machines market is impacted negatively as a result of high initial investment requirement. Furthermore, changing metal prices have resulted in lower profits for CNC machine manufacturers.

Asia Pacific the Dominant Market for Computer Numerical Control Machines

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing computer numerical control machines market in 2018. This dominance is attributed to the extensive adoption of CNC machines in China, India, and Japan. Key manufacturers operating in the Asia Pacific market are DMG Mori Co., Ltd., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, and Okuma Corporation. Increasing government initiatives for development of small & medium industries is also driving market demand.

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the computer numerical control machines market. Key players driving this market growth are Dr. Johannes Heidenahain GmbH, Datron AG, and Sandvik AB.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global computer numerical control machines market is fragmented in nature. Key market participants are signing strategic partnerships and taking strategic merger and acquisition decisions to increase their global market reach. Moreover, major companies are investing in research and development activities. They are working to improve the machine designs and provide multiple operations with a single machine. This trait is set to improve plant productivity. For instance, Hurco Companies, Inc. invested US$ 4.7 Mn in product development and for innovation. A few of the key players operating in the global computer numerical control machines market are listed below:

Amada Co., Ltd.

Amera Seiki

Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation

Datron AG

DMG Mori

Fanuc Corporation

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL)

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market: Research Scope

Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market, by Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market, by End-use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial

Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global computer numerical control machines market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

