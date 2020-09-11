Covid-19 Outbreak: Thyristor Module Market Focuses On Swot Analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2020 To 2027

Thyristor Module: Introduction

Thyristor is a latch type semiconductor that turns on when a sustained current (holding current) reaches a set level. A thyristor module turns on by applying a pulse current to a gate current.

The gate current must be reduced below holding current in order to turn off thyristor modules in a DC circuit, whereas in an AC circuit, the pulse current has to be applied to the gate current whenever it is positive to turn off the thyristor module

Thyristor modules play an important role in power conversion applications. Thyristor modules are significantly used in electrical applications such as high voltage direct current (HVDC) systems for long distance power transmission and electric vehicles.

Thyristor modules can be categorized as high power, medium power, and low power modules

A thyristor module system is used in various applications such as motor drives, power, renewable, and consumer electronics among others

Rise in Demand for Thyristor Modules for Use in Power Industry

Thyristor modules are largely used in the power industry to convert electrical energy from one form to another for various electrical applications

A thyristor module easily and economically provides wide-range voltage control by employing an optimum combination of on-load tap-changer and saturable reactors. The thyristor rectifier systems ensure smooth stepless control from zero to the rated voltage by thyristor gate control.

Thyristor modules play a vital role in power applications, owing to its capability of low statistical failure rate

Moreover, manufacturers of thyristor modules are continually engaged in development of technologically advanced thyristor modules for various electrical uses. Thus, increasing focus to develop thyristor modules in the power industry is expected to bolster the growth of the market

As a result of these factors, demand for thyristor modules for long-distance power transmission is growing, with increase in investment by various governments across the globe, which is expected to drive the global thyristor module market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Thyristor Module Market

In terms of region, the global thyristor module market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global thyristor module market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of thyristor modules operate in the region

Additionally, due to the growing opportunity, many well-established players from the Asia Pacific region are focusing on technology advancement in semiconductor products, which is expected to boost the thyristor module market in the region during the forecast period

The thyristor module market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Thyristor Module Market

The global thyristor module market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for thyristor modules. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global thyristor module market are:

ABB

Danfoss

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

SEMIKRON International GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Global Thyristor Module Market: Research Scope

Global Thyristor Module Market, by Product Type

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Global Thyristor Module Market, by Application

AC Motor Control

DC Motor Control

Consumer Electronics

Static Switches

Renewable Energy

Others

Global Thyristor Module Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



