Curcumin Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Curcumin

This report focuses on “Curcumin Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Curcumin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Curcumin:

  • Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.

    Curcumin Market Manufactures:

  • Synthite Ind
  • Sabinsa
  • Indena
  • Biomax
  • K.Patel Phyto
  • Arjuna
  • Naturite
  • Konark
  • Arpan
  • Star Hi Herbs
  • Guangye Natural
  • Zhongda Bio
  • Chenguang Biotech
  • Tianxu Biotech
  • Tairui Biotech

    Curcumin Market Types:

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Cosmetic Grade

    Curcumin Market Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food and Beverage
  • Cosmetics

    Scope of this Report:

  • Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015.
  • The production of curcumin mainly concentrates in India for the time being, which held 77.68% production share in 2015. Actually, India keeps extending the industry chain of turmeric. From turmeric plants to turmeric powder and curcumin, India has formed an integrated system. The country exports large amounts of turmeric related products to other countries per year. While, in China, limited by the supply of turmeric and technology, the country mainly produce curcumin for its own use with limited export. India is the industry pioneer of curcumin at the time.
  • Price fluctuations of curcumin have a very close relationship with turmeric. However, the harvest of turmeric is influenced by the weather obviously. Thus, price change of curcumin faces uncertainties each year. According to research, the price of curcumin is in the downward trend on the whole in the recent few years. With relatively sufficient supply of turmeric, it is estimated that price of curcumin will keep going down in the coming years, taking no account of extreme weather change in the turmeric growth regions.
  • The worldwide market for Curcumin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 160 million USD in 2024, from 130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Curcumin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Curcumin Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Curcumin market?
    • How will the global Curcumin market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Curcumin market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Curcumin market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Curcumin market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Curcumin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Curcumin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Curcumin in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Curcumin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Curcumin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

